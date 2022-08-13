School district revises new dress code at Axtell Park School





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those most likely not to graduate. So the district is making changes in hopes of increasing those odds. There will be more mental health and safety measures. Another change, according to parents, is the dress code. “As I understand the dress code is only long pants, no shorts, it must be blue black or khaki, then the short sleeve shirt, long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt and nothing can be worn over or under,” said mom Jennifer Wentzel. Updated Guidelines on Human Sexuality in Educational Institutions by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls

That’s the plan we talked to parents about this week. Late Friday afternoon, parents received a revised dress code. It allows jeans, sweatpants, and leggings. Axtell Park School dress code for the 2022-2023 school year. It also allows shorts in the first and fourth quarters. The dress code states that students will wear the provided gray Axtell shirt or a solid color plain polo shirt. Wentzel says she and other parents she’s spoken with think the uniforms will single out students who don’t want to be singled out. “I think the school was probably trying to build more community, more cohesion, to make them feel like they were part of something but unfortunately the way it happened, the students knew it before the parents , and they decided they weren’t going to wear that dress code before they even got home,” Wentzel said. The driver’s license express station is now open

A district spokesperson said the dress code was only a small part of Axtell’s new programming and many parents were very positive about the changes. The district says it is always making changes to improve the education of the 25,000 children who attend classes. “Every decision we make in this school district is made with the well-being of students and staff in mind,” Superintendent Jane Stavem said in a school district video posted on Youtube. Wentzel says that from now on, his son doesn’t want to wear a uniform that he thinks will tag him. “He’s a teenager. He doesn’t want anyone to know he’s going there now,” Wentzel said. The school district says the adjustments are all part of the process of rolling out something new. Classes start in less than two weeks on August 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/school-district-revises-new-dress-code-for-axtell-park-school/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos