Lily James is the ultimate It-girl in a semi-sheer slip dress



















August 13, 2022 – 11:10 BST



Tania Leslau

Pam & Tommy star Lily James looked amazing in a floral dress in a BTS snap from the set of the series

90s nostalgia continues to heat up in fashion – so it’s no wonder we’re still captivated by Pamela Anderson’s style. Thanks to Lily James and his leading role in Pam and Tommy – the old one Baywatch the star’s wardrobe has once again been catapulted into the limelight. WATCH: Lily James wows in striking swimsuit on romantic Tuscany getaway Lily was recently photographed wearing a delicate sheer dress adorned with soft gold flowers, a halter neckline and a midnight black hue – an item of clothing from the entire series. The costume of the show Kameron Lennox posted Lily’s retro image on Instagram, which perfectly captures Pamela’s playful style. Loading player… WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first Pam and Tommy trailer In the photo, Lily accessorized with a large straw sun hat that held her bleached platinum blonde highlights in place. She showcased dramatic makeup that closely resembled Pamela’s go-to beauty blend – a dark smoky eye, a sharp outline and defined lips. A set of long acrylics added the finishing touch to her sultry aesthetic. READ: Pam & Tommy: The real story behind the show – and why Pamela Anderson is against the adaptation Lennox took to social media to share the BTS snaps with his followers online. She captioned the post, “Pam & Tommy. FYC – Outstanding Contemporary Costume Design #pamandtommy #emmys #fyc,” complete with a string of heart, fire & sparkle emojis. Lily turned into Pamela Anderson for the hit TV series Fans of the show were quick to rave about the footage, with one saying, “It’s amazing.” A second commented, “Amazing work,” while a third added, “Thank you for these bts!!! Please post more.” Pamela Anderson was known for her playful and daring style Pamela Anderson was famous for her daring bombshell fashion. Figure-enhancing corsets, latex catsuits, sequined mini-dresses, reimagined sportswear, double-denim and other signature Y2K styles cemented her status as a ’90s style icon. RELATED: Lily James Looks Completely Unrecognizable in New Versace Campaign speaking to Harper’s Bazaar In February, costume designer Lennox said: “Pam wore a lot of Alaïa, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Vivienne Westwood. I did a lot of extensive research to find out what Pam was wearing at the time, and I was able to buy lots of pieces from various vintage dealers.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/hfm/20220813148096/lily-james-sheer-retro-slip-dress-pam-and-tommy-costume/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos