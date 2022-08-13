How pinkflation is driving up women’s fashion prices

A Swiss study has identified a new type of inflation: pinkflation. It applies specifically to fashion items intended for women. Photo ETX Studio

PARIS, August 13 In Switzerland, inflation is even making its way into women’s clothing stores, a phenomenon known as pinkflation. For several months, many European countries have been facing significant inflation.

According to Eurostat figures, the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone rose to 8.6% in June 2022, from 8.1% in May 2022.

These price increases are partly linked to the war in Ukraine, but also to the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, particularly with regard to food products.

But according to a recent Swiss report, another type of inflation has been identified by the independent online price comparison Comparatis and the Zurich media NZZ am Sonntag, which applies specifically to women’s fashion.

So, after contraction and heatflation, here is pinkflation. The study estimates that in the space of 20 years, the price of men’s clothing has increased by 0.3 percent and the price of children’s clothing has increased by 0.34 percent over the same period.

All of this is significantly lower than women’s clothing, which would cost an average of 6.51% more in June 2022 than in the 2000s.

So what is the reason? None, apparently, except that women would be willing to pay more than their male counterparts.

The authors of the report indicate that women buyers seem to react less elastically to price increases for fashion items. In other words, they keep shopping when clothing prices go up.

According to data from market research firm GfK, sales of women’s clothing and footwear in Switzerland in 2021 amount to 4.3 billion francs (about 4.4 billion).

For menswear, that figure is half that. Children’s clothing, on the other hand, generated around 1 billion francs (1.5 billion) in sales.

A form of pink tax?

Products for women being priced higher than those for men is not a new phenomenon. The classic example of razors is often cited, or the prices charged in hairdressing salons (often higher for women).

The magnitude of the phenomenon is such that it even has a name, the pink tax. But the fact that the prices of these products are experiencing inflation rates twice as high for women is relatively new, according to the Swiss study. And raises several questions about the evolution of this somewhat sexist phenomenon.

Michael Grund, professor of marketing at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (HWZ), who participated in the report, considers for example that women could simply buy less to avoid the effects of this inflation.

But from the point of view of Dominique Grisard, lecturer at the Center for Gender Studies at the University of Basel, quoted by NZZ am Sonntag, things are not so simple. Men have long been able to hide in their suits. But for them too, appearances become more important. So there should be long-term convergence, she says.

In addition, more and more clothing lines are offering gender-neutral collections, says Jrg Wiesel, head of the fashion design department at the Swiss University of Applied Sciences Nordwestschweiz (FHNW), quoted by NZZ am Sonntag. Studio ETX