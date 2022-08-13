Maya Henry looks stylish in a red dress as she enjoys a night out with her glam mum Azteca

Fashion
Maya Henry seemed in high spirits as she left Chiltern Fire Station in London with her glamorous mum Azteca on Friday night.
The model, 21, looked effortlessly chic in a red off-the-shoulder midi dress that featured a daring thigh-high slit.
The beauty was all smiles as she opted for a pair of casual strappy sandals which revealed a bright red manicure to match her dress.
The model also opted for a simple yet elegant look when it came to jewelry as she opted for a silver watch with diamond earrings.
She smoothed her dark tresses into a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle and let her bangs hang loosely framing her face.
The brunette beauty also showcased her good looks with a simple glamorous makeup palette.
Mother: She was also joined at the Chiltern by her mother Azteca who rocked a number in double denim
She was joined at the Chiltern by her mother who wore a double denim number.
Azteca looked chic in a pair of light blue skinny jeans, which she wore with a plain white crew neck t-shirt and a denim jacket with embroidered flowers on the pockets.
The mother-of-one opted for a pair of clear perspex heels and smoothed her dark tresses into a chignon.
Maya is believed to be single following a brutal split with One Direction star Liam, less than 18 months after he proposed to her.
Liam proposed with a 3 million ring in August 2020 after just over a year of dating the brunette, whom he first met at a One Direction meetup when he was 15.
But the engagement was called off after the singer was photographed with Florida-based influencer Aliana Mawla, who looks a bit like the model.
While Maya is frequently pictured alone in the English capital, Liam was seen with ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer last month.
The singer was pictured leaving the Nobu Hotel with former X Factor dancer Danielle, 35, in London’s Shoreditch at 3am, nine years after they split.
Liam, who attended the Soccer Aid post-match party at the celebrity haunt, sparked speculation the couple could be back after sitting together in the backseat of the chauffeured car of the star.
A source told MailOnline at the time: “Liam has always had strong feelings for Danielle and was gutted when they broke up all those years ago.
“They ended their relationship on good terms and enjoy spending time together now, including Sunday nights.”
