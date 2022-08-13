Will men soon be wearing linen suits en masse? You see him more and more in the office

Air linen is the fabric of choice to keep you cool on hot summer days. And who knew linen didn’t do that Fashion It’s possible, it’s a huge mistake. More and more celebrities are choosing linen suits, including American actor Brad Pitt. Bruno van Gils, founder and CEO of The Fashion Café, and fashion editor David Defferendt explain the latest men’s fashion. Linen is known to wrinkle quickly. You don’t have that problem with a linen-blend suit.

Wearing a tight suit does not seem to be the slogan of this summer. Loose linen suits are becoming increasingly popular among celebrities. For example, American actor Brad Pitt appeared on his promotional tour for his new movie “Bullet Train” in different linen suits, designed by Dutch designer Hans Nicholas Mott. From light green to uniform skirt. actor gone all the. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also seen at his wedding wearing a cream linen suit and light blue shirt.

(Read more below the photo and video.)



This content includes cookies from social networks or other third-party platforms. Since you have disabled these cookies, this content will remain hidden. Please accept social media cookies to continue viewing content.

Linen suits are also popular with men in Belgium during the summer months. People specifically request linen suits when they go on vacation, says Bruno van Gils, founder and CEO of Caf Costume. Linen is a very light fabric, perfect when you are in a sunny destination. The linen suit also looks a little more casual than the classic suit and fits perfectly into a typical bohemian style of clothing with airy fabrics in earthy tones.

(Read more below the image.)

Bruno van Gils Alexander Poplar



Our fashion editor David Diffrent wholeheartedly agrees. Linen suits are often worn in the summer as the fabric regulates heat. Linen suits are particularly popular in Italy and on the East Coast, such as New York or Boston.

“The average Flemish man doesn’t have a linen suit in his wardrobe, but you can already see it appearing more often,” continues Defferendt. In the office, men tend to use linen instead of a heavy, stiff suit. You also see more and more bride and groom wearing linen at weddings, but this is mainly due to destination weddings Before. When men go on vacation, they often dare to take a linen suit with them to dress up Local population. “

(Read more below the image.)

David Differentt. Nina



Linen blend sales increase

“Although linen is a popular summer fabric, we at Caf Costume have not noticed that the sale of linen suits has increased in recent years,” says Van Gils. What is seeing an increase in sales are linen blends. These are suits in which linen is mixed with another fabric, such as cotton or wool.

“The advantage of this mixed suit is that it wrinkles less quickly. Linen is known for that, but with a mixed outfit like this, you see it less quickly. And because you wear linen, you always have the feeling that your suit “breathes”. Perfect for summer, because you’re in Truth wears the same airy linen look, only tighter. Looks like The best of both worlds.

How do you wear it?

Van Gils and Devriendt agree that in the case of a linen suit, it is better to choose a looser fit. For many people, such a loose appearance outside their comfort zone Because they usually wear skin-tight coveralls in the work environment,” says Defferent. “But linen should be a little looser.”

As for shoes, you can opt for espadrilles if you want a casual look. With sandals you can have a more summery look. Want it more elegant? Then you can shorten your pants a bit at the bottom and wear a nice pair of loafers underneath. This is the typical Italian outfit. “.



quotation I’ve even seen men walk around wearing nothing under their jackets Fashion Editor David Defferendt

A linen suit is usually available in natural colors such as light beige, ivory, brown and gray. For example, if you’re wearing a tan suit, you can pair it with brown loafers and a brown camisole. Stay in the same colors of the earth, it gives more depth.

“You can tie your shirt all the way down or leave a few buttons unbuttoned to wear it Italian taste have. please 70s look? Next, place your shirt collar over the jacket. I’ve even seen men walking around with nothing under their jackets, but that’s more for the beach.

Charming wrinkles

Linen is a natural material that creases easily. “Either iron your clothes before you go out, or go for the casual look of a slightly wrinkled suit,” says Devriendt. Avoiding wrinkles completely is almost impossible. Once you walk through the door, the movements you make will cause wrinkles here and there, for example on your elbows or sleeves.



quotation The fact that he has a few wrinkles makes him so charming. It doesn’t always have to be perfectly smooth Fashion Editor David Defferendt

“There are a few tricks you can use to get the wrinkles out of your linen suit. I wash my items in the washing machine on a cold program. Then I put them in the dryer for a while, but not too long they should still be a little damp. Then I lay the items flat on a wire rack. It usually contains Your shirt and pants have a few creases. Another well-known trick for stubborn creases is to hang your clothes on door hangers. -coats, then spray them with water and pull the fabric.

“Linen has its pros and cons,” concludes Defferendt. The fact that he has a few wrinkles makes him so charming. It doesn’t always have to be perfectly smooth.

Read also: