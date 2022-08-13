Kate Middleton’s fashion statement year so far, from pearls to polka dots

Connect with us

Since joining the Royal Family in 2011, Kate Middleton’s style has been closely followed, with every public engagement the Duchess attends providing an opportunity to inspire women around the world with what she wears.

Although, like Princess Diana before her, Kate doesn’t like too much emphasis on her clothes – which is evident through her pieces on several occasions and avoiding high fashion fashion houses for the small British designers – interest in her appearance is an inescapable part of royal work.

Kate Middleton's year in fashion so far
Kate Middleton has become one of the most stylish women on the planet with a British magazine recently named her Best Dressed Woman of the Year. Photographed (L) in Jamaica, March 23, 2022. And (R) in Copenhagen, February 22, 2022. And (inset) at Royal Ascot, June 17, 2022.
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Recently, the Duchess has undergone a style transformation, now fully embracing a strong vintage silhouette closely tied to designs worn by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1950s and Princess Diana in the 1990s, often featuring heritage pearl and diamond jewelry . This transformation led to Kate’s 2022 wardrobe becoming one of her most famous to date.

After the bible of British high society the flavours the magazine named Kate Middleton the best-dressed woman of the year, Newsweek take a look at some of her most spectacular looks so far.

Copenhagen, February 22, 2022

Kate has often been praised for mixing high and low fashion pieces to create accessible outfits. On a solo visit to Copenhagen to continue her early childhood development work, Kate wore a red tweed blazer from mid-range brand Zara with a pair of tailored black long trousers.

Kate Middleton Copenhagen 2022
Kate Middleton wore a red Zara blazer on a solo trip to Copenhagen on February 22, 2022.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Commonwealth Day Service, March 14, 2022

For the traditional Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Kate opted for a conservative royal outfit designed by one of Princess Diana’s favorite fashion houses, Catherine Walker & Co. The coat dress has become a staple of Kate’s modern wardrobe with many different examples being women in a variety of colorways and textiles.

Kate Middleton's Commonwealth Day Service 2022
Kate Middleton wore a royal blue Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Belize reception, March 21, 2022

A new designer favorite for Kate is indie brand The Vampire’s Wife. Known for her dramatic line of evening wear in shimmering metallic textiles, Kate chose a long pink gown with flutter sleeves at the first reception of her controversial Caribbean tour in March.

Kate Middleton Belize Evening Reception
Kate Middleton wore a pink The Vampire’s Wife evening dress at a reception in Belize on March 21, 2022.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Reception Jamaica, March 23, 2022

On the second leg of the Camrbidges Caribbean tour, the Duchess wore an evening dress with a fit and flare silhouette reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite ball gowns from the 1950s. Jenny Packham’s crystals were enhanced by heirloom earrings lent to Kate by the Queen herself.

Kate Middleton Jamaica Evening Reception
Kate Middleton wore an emerald green evening dress by Jenny Packham at a party in Jamaica on March 23, 2022.
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Bahamas reception, March 25, 2022

For the final evening of the Caribbean tour, Kate wore an ice blue silk evening gown with shoulder pads designed by London dressmaker Phillipa Lepley. The dress’ sense of romantic drama was softened by Kate’s styling which saw her wear her hair straight and paired with classic, toned jewelry.

Kate Middleton Bahamas Reception
Kate Middleton wore an ice blue silk evening dress by designer Phillipa Lepley at a reception in the Bahamas on March 25, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Philip Memorial Service, March 29, 2022

The service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip’s life at Westminster Abbey saw Kate forgoing the safe choice of a coat dress she had worn to his funeral a year earlier, and instead opting for a modern take on a classic vintage day dress. With a monochrome polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, the Duchess teamed a large statement hat from Lock & Co. and pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton Prince Philip Memorial Service
Kate Middleton wore a monochrome polka-dot dress at the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Engagement with Princess Anne, April 27, 2022

For a visit to maternal healthcare organizations alongside the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, Kate wore a beige dress from the design house patronized by herself and sister-in-law Meghan Markle; Self-portrait. The dress featured a touching hidden tribute, something Kate increasingly likes to include in her outfits, with the lace panel on the bodice of the dress resembling a pineapple which is a symbol embraced by women with fertility issues. .

Kate Middleton's Maternal Health Commitment
Kate Middleton wore a Self-Portrait dress with lace inserts while visiting maternal healthcare organizations with Princess Anne on April 17, 2022.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Platinum Jubilee Service, June 3, 2022

For one of the main events of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the National Service of Thanksgiving, Kate wore an elegant primrose dress ensemble with wrap bodice by designer Emilia Wickstead.

Kate Middleton's National Jubilee Thanksgiving Service
Kate Middleton wore a primrose yellow coat dress for the National Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Platinum Jubilee Competition, June 5, 2022

Closing the central weekend of Jubilee events, Kate wore a raspberry pink day dress designed by Stella McCartney which featured asymmetrical pleated detailing and bishop-style sleeves. The set ensured the Duchess stood out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where she joined the Queen and other family members in waving to the crowds gathered along the mall.

Kate Middleton Jubilee Balcony
Kate Middleton wore a raspberry pink dress by Stella McCartney for the final events of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2022.
Max Momby/Indigo/Getty Images

Early Childhood Meeting, June 16, 2022

Among the strongest looks Kate has launched this year are two trouser suits, both identical except one is white and the other pink. Kate wore her pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit to a meeting with politicians where she unveiled the latest research commissioned by the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

Meet Kate Middleton's Early Childhood
Kate Middleton wore a bespoke pink Alexander McQueen suit for an early childhood reunion on June 16, 2022.
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal Ascot, June 17, 2022

Royal Ascot is another traditional royal event where the focus of royal attention is on what the female members of the family choose to wear. This year interest was heightened as, with the Queen not attending any of the races during the festival, Prince William and Kate stepped in to lead the royal procession on a day of the festival. For the occasion, Kate chose an asymmetrical white and chocolate brown polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and a photo hat by milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

Kate Middleton Royal Ascot 2022
Kate Middleton wore a white and chocolate brown polka dot day dress by Alessandra Rich at Royal Ascot on June 17, 2022.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Wimbledon, July 9, 2022

As Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Kate attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships every year, sometimes joined by family members and sports stars. On the day of the women’s final match, Kate again wore an outfit first seen on the Caribbean tour in March, a canary yellow wool crepe dress by Roksanda. The Duchess stood out against the green court to make a sunny impact on the proceedings of the days highlighted when she presented the award to the winning champion.

Kate Middleton Wimbledon 2022
Kate Middleton wore a sunny yellow day dress by Roksanda for the Women’s Singles Championship match at Wimbledon on July 9, 2022.
Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images/DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

