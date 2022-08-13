Kate Middleton’s fashion statement year so far, from pearls to polka dots

Since joining the Royal Family in 2011, Kate Middleton’s style has been closely followed, with every public engagement the Duchess attends providing an opportunity to inspire women around the world with what she wears.

Although, like Princess Diana before her, Kate doesn’t like too much emphasis on her clothes – which is evident through her pieces on several occasions and avoiding high fashion fashion houses for the small British designers – interest in her appearance is an inescapable part of royal work.

Recently, the Duchess has undergone a style transformation, now fully embracing a strong vintage silhouette closely tied to designs worn by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1950s and Princess Diana in the 1990s, often featuring heritage pearl and diamond jewelry . This transformation led to Kate’s 2022 wardrobe becoming one of her most famous to date.

After the bible of British high society the flavours the magazine named Kate Middleton the best-dressed woman of the year, Newsweek take a look at some of her most spectacular looks so far.

Copenhagen, February 22, 2022

Kate has often been praised for mixing high and low fashion pieces to create accessible outfits. On a solo visit to Copenhagen to continue her early childhood development work, Kate wore a red tweed blazer from mid-range brand Zara with a pair of tailored black long trousers.

Commonwealth Day Service, March 14, 2022

For the traditional Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Kate opted for a conservative royal outfit designed by one of Princess Diana’s favorite fashion houses, Catherine Walker & Co. The coat dress has become a staple of Kate’s modern wardrobe with many different examples being women in a variety of colorways and textiles.

Belize reception, March 21, 2022

A new designer favorite for Kate is indie brand The Vampire’s Wife. Known for her dramatic line of evening wear in shimmering metallic textiles, Kate chose a long pink gown with flutter sleeves at the first reception of her controversial Caribbean tour in March.

Reception Jamaica, March 23, 2022

On the second leg of the Camrbidges Caribbean tour, the Duchess wore an evening dress with a fit and flare silhouette reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite ball gowns from the 1950s. Jenny Packham’s crystals were enhanced by heirloom earrings lent to Kate by the Queen herself.

Bahamas reception, March 25, 2022

For the final evening of the Caribbean tour, Kate wore an ice blue silk evening gown with shoulder pads designed by London dressmaker Phillipa Lepley. The dress’ sense of romantic drama was softened by Kate’s styling which saw her wear her hair straight and paired with classic, toned jewelry.

Prince Philip Memorial Service, March 29, 2022

The service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip’s life at Westminster Abbey saw Kate forgoing the safe choice of a coat dress she had worn to his funeral a year earlier, and instead opting for a modern take on a classic vintage day dress. With a monochrome polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, the Duchess teamed a large statement hat from Lock & Co. and pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Engagement with Princess Anne, April 27, 2022

For a visit to maternal healthcare organizations alongside the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, Kate wore a beige dress from the design house patronized by herself and sister-in-law Meghan Markle; Self-portrait. The dress featured a touching hidden tribute, something Kate increasingly likes to include in her outfits, with the lace panel on the bodice of the dress resembling a pineapple which is a symbol embraced by women with fertility issues. .

Platinum Jubilee Service, June 3, 2022

For one of the main events of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, the National Service of Thanksgiving, Kate wore an elegant primrose dress ensemble with wrap bodice by designer Emilia Wickstead.

Platinum Jubilee Competition, June 5, 2022

Closing the central weekend of Jubilee events, Kate wore a raspberry pink day dress designed by Stella McCartney which featured asymmetrical pleated detailing and bishop-style sleeves. The set ensured the Duchess stood out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where she joined the Queen and other family members in waving to the crowds gathered along the mall.

Early Childhood Meeting, June 16, 2022

Among the strongest looks Kate has launched this year are two trouser suits, both identical except one is white and the other pink. Kate wore her pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit to a meeting with politicians where she unveiled the latest research commissioned by the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.

Royal Ascot, June 17, 2022

Royal Ascot is another traditional royal event where the focus of royal attention is on what the female members of the family choose to wear. This year interest was heightened as, with the Queen not attending any of the races during the festival, Prince William and Kate stepped in to lead the royal procession on a day of the festival. For the occasion, Kate chose an asymmetrical white and chocolate brown polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich and a photo hat by milliner Sally-Ann Provan.

Wimbledon, July 9, 2022

As Royal Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Kate attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships every year, sometimes joined by family members and sports stars. On the day of the women’s final match, Kate again wore an outfit first seen on the Caribbean tour in March, a canary yellow wool crepe dress by Roksanda. The Duchess stood out against the green court to make a sunny impact on the proceedings of the days highlighted when she presented the award to the winning champion.