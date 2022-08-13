How Edward Sextons Punchy Menswear Became More Coveted Than Ever – Robb Report





While some couture brands are adapting to our new normal by offering deconstructed suits and sportswear, Edward Sexton thrived in London staying true to its roots. Known for its structured, architectural designs and bold fabrications, the British brand is growing rapidly thanks to its charismatic take on menswear. Sales of Sexton’s ready-to-wear collection are four to five times higher than they were in 2019, says creative director Dominic Sebag-Montefiore. “While much of Savile Row relies on selling classic navy and gray suits, we’ve become more impactful – we’re more about statement pieces.” From grapefruit-pink suits to turmeric-colored cashmere double-breasted coats and sultry black or ivory silk shirts, Sexton’s designs are nothing short of dramatic. A plaid blazer with peak lapels from the brand



Edward Sexton “We were doing this before the pandemic, but we’re pushing harder now, because for us, costume has always been about fun and expression,” Sebag-Montefiore continues. “I think people who looked at our suits before and thought, ‘I could never wear this,’ are now comfortable with our clothes because they’re not wearing conservative office suits five days a week.” Benevolently interpreting the brand’s heritage while creating modern and coherent ready-to-wear collections is no easy task. Sexton himself, who turns 80 in November, still runs the company’s bespoke cutting room. His work has varied widely, from minimalist suits of the 60s to maximalist designs of the 70s, power suits in the 80s and modern-classic couture of this century. For Sebag-Montefiore, capturing the different facets of Sexton’s career in a ready-made, albeit difficult, collection is critical to the brand’s success. “There’s a lot to build on, but we always have to reflect Edward’s work,” he says. “To me, sportswear and drawstring pants just aren’t who we are. It’s about staying true to our couture heritage as we evolve. Another blazer from the brand in a bold new color



Edward Sexton The brand’s rapid growth is starting to pay off. For years Sexton was based in a small workshop in Knightsbridge but recently extended its premises and moved to Savile Row, housing the tailoring shops and customers’ fitting rooms on one side of the street, the boutique of ready-to-wear on the other. Sexton’s secret? “We were decisive,” explains Sebag-Montefiore. “We decided at the start of the pandemic to stay in our lane and do tailoring that we believe in. I thought, ‘We might not sell as many clothes as Uniqlo, but we’re going to do this. what we do and then ‘there will be enough people who want it.’ ” With 500% growth in ready-to-wear sales, the Sexton look seems more desirable than ever.

