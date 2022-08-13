Kylie Jenner flaunts her big boobs in a figure-hugging dress as she gently holds the hand of four-year-old Stormi

Fashion
Kylie Jenner flaunts her big boobs in a jaw-dropping bodycon dress as she gently holds four-year-old Stormi’s hand in memories of Bahamas vacation
Kylie Jenner put on a busty display in a new throwback album she posted on Instagram from her recent trip to the Bahamas.
The sizzling makeup mogul traveled to the Bahamas this month to celebrate her 25th birthday with some of her loved ones.
She included a picture of herself holding hands with her four-year-old daughter Stormi as they strolled along a harbor together.
In her new album, Kylie made hearts flutter as she wrapped her curves in a figure-hugging nude dress that highlighted her many endowments.
Letting her luxurious black hair fall freely over her shoulders, she accentuated her on-screen mermaid features with makeup.
Kylie fended off the summer rays of the Caribbean with a pair of stylish sunglasses and gave the ensemble a touch of glitz with some on-trend mismatched earrings.
She celebrated her birthday on a yacht with a group that included her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
The birthday girl’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, and family friend La La Anthony were also part of the deal.
Kylie’s daughter was present, as well as Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s granddaughter, born a few weeks before Stormi.
Also in attendance was Karadshian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, who presented Kylie with a rare $100,000 three-tone Hermès Birkin bag.
Kris took to her Instagram over the weekend to post a gushing birthday tribute to Dolce & Gabbana half Domenico Dolce.
‘Happy birthday to the fabulous amazing Domenico!!!! You are such an amazing friend, partner, brother, uncle and, in my heart, truly my brother!!!! ‘ Kris was ecstatic.
“You are the most creative, intelligent, loving, caring, compassionate and generous man and I am beyond blessed to call you my dear friend.”
She closed her effusive caption: “Thank you for all the love you always show us!!!! I love you beyond measure.
When Kourtney Kardashian celebrated a lavish wedding to Travis Barker in Italy in May, members of her family were often seen wearing Dolce & Gabbana during the multi-day extravaganza.
Kylie shares Stormi, as well as a toddler son whose name she has not publicly revealed, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who was also at the yacht party.
Travis is in the midst of a comeback after a fatal stampede claimed the lives of 10 people during his performance at Astroworldfestival last year.
