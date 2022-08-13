Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G-Flip Dress Up as Pam and Tommy

Looks like our invite got lost in the mail (Photo: Instagram/REX)

Selling Sunsets Chrishell Stause sure knows how to party, especially when it comes to fancy dress!

The reality star, 41, recently attended a wild party with her partner G-Flip, and the couple decided to pay tribute to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee with their costumes.

Chrishell started dating musician G Flip, 27, after splitting from boss Jason Oppenheim.

The couple may have seemed madly in love, but they finally broke up when Chrishell told Jason, 45, that if he didn’t want to have kids then they couldn’t be together.

She has since formed a deep bond with the Australian musician who is non-binary and uses the pronouns them/them and they also seem to get along well with each other.

Sharing some snaps from several rowdy parties, Chrishell showed off dressed as Pam, and she really nailed the costume.



She went all out with the skintight leather pants, voluminous blonde hair, low-cut corset and signature eyebrows, while her partner complemented her perfectly by dressing as Tommy.

A series of Instagram photos show Chrishell beaming on drums as G sits behind her, staring down every square inch of the rocker in a white tank top, black pants with chains and a pair of sunglasses.

They weren’t the only ones rocking some awesome outfits, as pal Mattie Tiggleman dressed up as Britney Spears in the signature red jumpsuit from the Oops I Did It Again music video.



Chrishell began in his caption: If a party has no theme, is it even a party…? , and honestly, we agree.

Evenings past were karaoke nights where everyone came dressed as the artist they had planned to sing. , she added, including a photo of herself dressed as Paris Hilton.

She concluded: I think it’s time for a Renaissance Disco, and so we’d be here for a Beyonc costume party.

Fans and friends in the comments were totally obsessed with the looks, with one calling Chrishell the party queen.



A fan also shared how much he loved seeing more G Flip content on Chrishell’s social media, as the romantic couple like to keep things low-key.

In fact, sources close to Chrishell say her partner will most likely join her in the upcoming series of Selling Sunset.

They’ve been more secretive about their romance since there’s been a lot of speculation about their relationship, so they want to keep it more private on social media, an insider says.We Weekly.

[Theres] never a dull moment for them, they always find fun ways to keep the spark alive.

It would make sense for G Flip to film Selling Sunset with Chrishell, especially if they are together and cameras are present,

Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons, why season 6 hasn’t started filming yet.

