Amid growing awareness of cruelty-free manufacturing, Copenhagen Fashion Week goes fur-free





As the fashion industry gradually adopting sustainable and cruelty-free manufacturing methods, Copenhagen Fashion Week has announced that it will go fur-free, banning fur from all its participating brands and runways. The fashion weekwhich took place August 9-12, has now joined fashion weeks in Amsterdam, Helsinki and Oslo, setting an example for the rest of the world.

Buy now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price This decision came after several luxury brands, including Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Moncler have announced fur-free collections. “While few Danish brands are fully affected by this decision, it marks a significant shift, with Denmark being one of the largest fur exporters in the world,” Hypebae said. Following the announcement, Mimi Bekhechi, PETA The Vice President for Europe said, “PETA and compassionate fashionistas around the world are celebrating the news that Copenhagen Fashion Week will be fur-free.” “The event will now join Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oslo and other fashion weeks as well as brands like Gucci, Versace, Prada, valentineArmani, Chanel and just about every other major fashion brand that has ever banned animals fur,” she says. Earlier this year, Dolce & Gabbana announced its decision to stop using fur after the government voted to ban the farming of fur-bearing animals in the country. Along with its latest animal-friendly decision, Copenhagen Fashion Week is also known for its sustainability efforts. In 2020, CEO Cecilie Thorsmark shared that designers would need to meet sustainability requirements during Copenhagen Fashion Week in order to show throughout the week. During the SS23 season opener, she confirmed that CPHFW will begin implementing this change in 2023, starting with the 2023 Fall/Winter season, Hypebae Noted. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

