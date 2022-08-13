Lori Harvey goes fiery in a Saint Laurent Dragon dress and ankle boots – Footwear News





Lori Harvey has mastered a royal look that she posted on her Instagram Story on Friday morning. The model placed in Saint Laurent phantom velvet pantaboots coordinated with chic details for a dinner at Horses in Los Angeles with friends.

Lori Harvey wears Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lori Harvey Harvey’s Italian-made luxury shoes double in sleek velor trousers with an elastic waistband, attached leather-soled boots and a stacked heel. The Nero ankle boots featured a shiny pearl-colored pointed toe, framed with a thin line of gold to make a diamond shape appear at the end of the shoe. Harvey wore her Saint Laurent piece with a Priscavera mini dress from her Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The red dragon print added a touch of elegance to the style influencer’s regal ensemble. The Priscavera piece also featured adjustable criss-cross lacing at the skirt. Beneath the square neckline and bustier, Harvey wore an Off-White long-sleeved cotton-poplin shirt in white. Exposed button closures on the front of the top have been undone to keep the point collar open. The slits at its cuffs give a contemporary angle to its more traditional wide-sleeved look. Harvey completed the monarch cut with a black Chanel Velvet Micro Mini Kelly Flap Bag shown in a Boomerang that she shared on her Instagram Story the same day. A vintage find, the micro tote’s attributes include a sturdy leather top handle, leather interior and gold hardware with a Chanel CC Mademoiselle twist lock. The handbag is crafted in sumptuous velvet on the outside, a texture that perfectly matches the Saint Laurent phantom ankle boots. Related Harvey looked indifferent with an upward gaze and a lollipop in hand. For makeup, the model glossed her lips and opted for glamorous lashes. To top off the elegance of her fashion choices, Harvey went with a long, blown-out bob. PHOTOS: Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years

