Young Romanian swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free meters





ROME (AP) David Popovici, 17, of Romania, became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the 100-meter freestyle on Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool. Popovici hit in 46.86 seconds at the European Championships to surpass the time of 46.91 set by Brazilian Csar Cielo at the 2009 World Championships, which were also held at the historic Foro Italico in Rome. Cielo set its record on July 30, 2009, during the last major international meeting allowing rubber suits. It stood longer than any record in the history of events, dating back to 1905. Now it belongs to one of the budding sports stars. There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient for the world record, Popovici said. It hurt but it’s still worth it and I feel great right now. It was great and it’s very special to break this record which was set here in 2009 by Csar Cielo. Cielo still holds the record for the 50m freestyle, which is among eight surviving men’s long course standards from the rubber suit era. Five of them were set during those Supercharged 2009 World Championships. Popovici came out in 22.74 and set the record clocking 24.12 on the return lap to easily beat Hungarian butterfly specialist Kristf Milk by 0.61. Italian Alessandro Miressi took bronze in 47.63. It was a brilliant race, a joy to swim alongside David, said Milk. David is a fantastic swimmer, I think the same mad genius in freestyle as I am in butterfly. It’s great that his name is in the headlines for many, many years. Popovicis’ emergence sets up a potentially huge showdown at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where American star Caeleb Dressel, winner of five gold medals at the Tokyo Games last summer, will enter as the gold medalist. Gold title in the 100 freestyle. Popovic came out at this year’s world championships in Budapest, winning the gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle. He didn’t have a chance to swim the 100 against Dressel, who retired of the event for health reasons before the final. Milk, the 200m butterfly world record holder, also hopes to be part of the freestyle mix in Paris. My goal is very clear, said the Hungarian. I just want to reach a level in this event to arrive at Paris 2024 with the ability to swim a time very close to 47 seconds. ___ More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/winter-olympics-sports-rome-romania-e3cd0d00881b9f5ce7dd83613754b83f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos