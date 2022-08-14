Fashion
OBITUARY | Issey Miyake designed surprise and joy in fashion
Design should express hope. I heard these words from Issey Miyake during one of my many interviews with him, before his death on August 5.
Design does not exist as a slave to an industry that changes models just to sell products. It has to be something that fundamentally asks how human beings should be now and creates the future.
We must give people surprise and joy, Miyake always said. He taught me that design is a philosophy.
Hiroshima Hometown
Near the hypocenter of the nuclear explosion in Mr. Miyake’s hometown of Hiroshima are two bridges designed by American sculptor Isamu Noguchi: the Peace Bridge and West Peace Bridge.
When Miyake was younger, he walked across the bridge on his way to high school. And when he saw the organic sun-shaped balustrade, he felt a surge of courage. It was none other than Miyake himself who placed his hope in the design.
Live the bomb
Issey Miyake was seven years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on his hometown on August 6, 1945. He lost his mother to radiation poisoning and he himself developed inflammatory bone disease. For a long time, however, he did not speak to the media about his experience.
It’s very important to talk about Hiroshima, but it’s not easy for me to do so, he said. Whenever he was asked to talk about Hiroshima, his tone became heavy.
The turning point came in 2009, 64 years after the end of the war. Motivated by then US President Barack Obama, speech in praguein which he expresses his determination to abolish nuclear weapons, Miyake publicly reveals his experience of the atomic bomb for the first time in an article he wrote for an American newspaper.
When I close my eyes, I still see things no one should ever experience: a bright red light, the black cloud shortly after, people running in all directions desperately trying to escape. I remember everything.
He then sends a letter to the American president urging him to go to Hiroshima.
Miyake confessed that he had remained silent until then because he did not want to be called a designer who had survived the atomic bomb and did not want to use his own exposure to the bomb as an excuse.
It is a very difficult experience to put into words, and I still cannot express the tragedy of the atomic bombing. I can’t convey it completely. But the Prague speech was the moment I had been waiting for, he told me later.
Gift of hopes and dreams
Contrary to Miyake’s wishes, however, subcritical nuclear tests were conducted even under the Obama administration, and the nuclear problem in North Korea grew more serious.
The US president then traveled to Hiroshima, but Miyake’s feelings were mixed. There are various arguments that possessing nuclear weapons would provide deterrence and protect a nation. But either way, the world will be destroyed by a single nuclear attack, he said.
Nonetheless, he continued to look forward, saying the design should represent hope.
In search of clothes that make people happy, he continued to work as the creative director of 21_21 VIEWFINDER DESIGN in Tokyo Midtown in the Minato district of the city, and continued to present exhibitions that gave people hopes and dreams.
While he may have scolded me for not tagging him, Miyake’s creative origins were undoubtedly in Hiroshima. And on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing, the master of the world of design left our world.
Her designs of hope will continue to bring happiness to those who wear them.
(Read the column in Japanese on this link.)
Author: Ayako Kurosawa
