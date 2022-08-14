Kelly Reilly got cold feet about Beth’s wedding dress, but Taylor Sheridan dismissed her alternative idea

The Yellowstone The Season 4 finale included the last-minute wedding of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). The wildly untraditional ceremony saw Beth kidnap a priest at gunpoint and wear a skin-tight gold dress she used moments earlier in her scheme to threaten a man in prison – combined with a luxurious fur coat white.

Reilly admits she got cold feet at the thought of wearing this much-talked-about fashion choice. But when she pitched an alternative idea to creator Taylor Sheridan, he shot her down.

Kelly Reilly | Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Kelly Reilly Reveals What Really Cared About Beth Dutton During Her Marriage In Season 4 Finale “Yellowstone”

reilly said entertainment tonight after the Yellowstone Season 4 finale that she loved Beth and Rip’s wedding because it was “so typical of Beth”.

“She’s just not interested in a wedding party or a wedding dress or anything. All he cares about is being his wife and she knows I find her a bit heroic in a really fucked up way,” Reilly confessed.

I mean the way it happened was pretty wild,” added Hauser. “His assault and his golden robe, his father [Kevin Costner as John Dutton] and I look at her and say: What is she doing now? Then she has a priest she kidnapped. It’s pretty wild.

Kelly Reilly got cold feet about Beth’s wedding dress

It was Reilly who found the gold chainmail dress that Beth wore for her wedding to Rip. She says she found it online while searching “the most gangster-moll dress” that she could have.

But when trying on the dress, Reilly says she had second thoughts about wearing it and questioned her ability to “achieve this”. According TV Insiderthis is when the British actress called Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and presented him with another idea.