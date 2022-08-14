What kind of signature style man are you?

Finding your signature style is one of the first steps in helping you discover the type of image you want to portray. That doesn’t mean you can’t get out of your personal style. On the contrary, figuring out who you are in terms of style will help you understand the best ways to free yourself from the rut you might find yourself in when dressing.

When you’re bored with your wardrobe, it’s easy to get frustrated when looking for something to wear. We at The manual have developed a way to help you discover your signature style as a starting point for rejuvenating your look and, more importantly, stepping out and developing it.

The Signature Styles Diagram

If you’re watching this and feeling overwhelmed, that’s okay. I mean, who doesn’t feel like they’re all over the map? Just because you don’t work in an office doesn’t mean you don’t wear a suit. Just because you find yourself on Wall Street Monday through Friday doesn’t mean you don’t know how to rock a flannel and escape into the wild.

It’s less about fashion and what you wear and more about a lifestyle. Your signature style reflects what you value in your wardrobe. You can wear many different clothes in many ways. Remember, Indiana Jones and Frank Sinatra both wore a fedora, although very differently.

There are three main archetypes – The Adventurer, The Socialite and The Dapper, and three secondary archetypes – The Creative, Commander in Chief and Bond, James Bond. The seventh archetype is the one we should all strive for: the well-balanced combination of all of the above. The good-natured man. You can bleed a few at a time, but most of us will find ourselves stuck in one more than the others. Here’s what each means.

the adventurer

He is a man of action. He has neither the time nor the patience for fluff and jokes. He bends the world around him through brute force and skill mastery. Its style is rugged, valuing function over fashion. If he wears a smartwatch, it’s not a question of status; it is to monitor his health. He wears the fedora like Indiana Jones, not Frank Sinatra. He cares little for trends but deeply for sustainable clothes that support his lifestyle.

Examples: mountaineers, outdoor enthusiasts, Indiana Jones, Bear Grills and blue collar workers

the dapper

Image is everything for this person. They see their status in this world reflected in their appearance. They believe that dressing new makes people treat them better. They rule their world through money, influence, and connections. They appreciate impeccable cuts, timeless classics and the highest quality. These men won’t always wear three-piece suits, but they’ll always be the best-dressed in the room.

Examples: CEOs, Titans of Industry, Hedge Fund Managers, The Elite 1%, Harvey Specter

The socialite

This person bends the room to his will using his charm and charisma. People are drawn to him; his magnetism is how he got through most situations in his life. He does not care about the rules of society as he much prefers to make them his own. His style is avant-garde, choosing to stand out with bright colors and the latest trends. Others often compliment him on his attire, and he appreciates the impact his appearance has on his sphere of influence.

Examples: vendors, party organizers

Bond, James Bond

A combination ofthe dapperandthe adventurer, he’s the man most of us wish we were to some degree. He’s the action hero, the gentleman spy, and the man who values ​​himself first, not arrogantly. He knows his worth and spends time improving. He appreciates quality and impeccable craftsmanship, but needs high function to help him live his lifestyle. This man is just as comfortable wearing a three-piece suit in the boardroom as he is donning a plaid flannel and catching his own food in the mountain wilderness.

Examples: James Bond, Ivy League colleges, alpha males

The Creative

A combination of The socialite and the adventurer, this man is career-focused and values ​​his freedom. He is the tech giant or industry leader who is admired by many followers. His style is less dapper and more street wear and smart casual. He likes to indulge in the latest fashions and usually sets his own standards and trends. He appreciates the functionality of his wardrobe and likes to keep it simple, focusing on changing the world.

Examples: Steve Jobs, Ralph Lauren, musicians, actors and technical assistants

Commander in chief

A combination ofthe dapperandThe socialite, this man is perfectly aware of the message conveyed by his image and has spent his life learning to be loved and to believe in him. He loves timeless classics with a trendy twist. Her look is more of a tool to achieve her goals than a real part of her personality. He is comfortable in overalls and progressing behind the wheel. His look is a uniform, an extension of who he is.

Examples: politicians, talk show personalities like Steve Harvey and Jon Stewart

The good-natured man

This is the ultimate goal of all the men above: to become a balanced specimen of all archetypes and to feel comfortable and impactful in all situations. You know the difference between quality and imitation. You find the items that give you the function you need and determine which trends affect you and which don’t deserve your attention. You have your fingers in all areas of styling and can navigate them proficiently.

Examples: David Beckham, Barack Obama, JFK

You can have a bit of yourself in each of these areas, and that’s fine. You have a head start on the search for balance. Once you find out where you are most comfortable, you have a foundation to develop your style. Sticking to the areas closest to your signature style and perfecting them will set off a chain reaction towards a well-rounded sense of style.

