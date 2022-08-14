Julia Fox makes another bold fashion statement with a leather mini dress

Fashion
She likes to make a fashion statement.
And Julia Fox rocked another daring look as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday night.
The 32-year-old showed off her legs in a black leather mini dress and thigh high boots.
Outside:Julia Fox was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday night
Fox sported a mini dress that showed off her toned arms and a slight part of her sculpted thighs.
The Uncut Gems actress also donned a set of leather thigh-high boots that hugged her chiseled legs perfectly.
The performer accessorized with a leather handbag which gave her outfit a bit of glamor.
Much of her gorgeous brown hair was tucked under a tight cap, although several parts fell over her shoulders and back.
Eye-catching outfit: Fox wore a mini dress that showed off her toned arms and a slight part of her sculpted thighs
Fashionable: Much of her gorgeous brown hair was tucked away under a tight cap, though several parts fell over her shoulders and back.
The artist’s night in town happened during the production of several films in which she is to appear.
Fox is currently set to appear in the upcoming feature drama Upper Cut.
The film will be based on the memoir of the same name by Carrie White, originally published in 2015.
The feature film will follow a Hollywood hairstylist who balances success and fortune with crippling addictions.
The actress will play the media figure of the same name in the feature film, which currently does not have a set director.
Lead Actor: Fox is currently slated to appear in upcoming feature drama Upper Cut
Fox previously issued a statement to Deadline to express his excitement for the upcoming feature film.
She said: “Carrie’s life story is made for the big screen and I hope it inspires women to turn their lives around, reinvent themselves no matter what their age and pursue their dreams, no matter how wild. and extravagant as they may seem!” ‘
The Upper Cut release date has yet to be released to the public.
Fox is also set to star in the upcoming dark comedy film The Trainer.
Speaking His Mind: Fox previously issued a statement to Deadline expressing his excitement about the upcoming feature film.
The film will also star Steven Van Zandt and Vito Schnabel, who co-wrote its screenplay.
The film is set to follow a Los Angeles fitness trainer who wildly tries to find fame and success.
The Tony Kaye-directed feature is currently in post-production and is set for release next year.
Keeping busy: Fox is also set to star in upcoming black comedy film The Trainer
