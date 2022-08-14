Gul Panag advocates androgynous fashion in this Raghavendra Rathore outfit; see the pictures





All over the world, many celebrities are embracing the idea of fluid mode, choosing to wear ensembles that speak to both men and women. They are sticking to gender neutral tones, designs and patterns and we love this change.

Buy now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price Although it is not recent and it is happening gradually, many well-known faces in India and abroad have picked up this trend and given it their own fashion spin. Recently, actor Brad Pitt was spotted on the red carpet wearing a knee-length skirt and jacket for the screening of his film ‘High-speed train‘, shattering fashion stereotypes by taking an unconventional style route. The 58-year-old actor rocked a brown hem midi skirt, which he styled with a matching jacket and contrasting dusty rose shirt. Singer Harry Styles has also done it in the past, having worn skirts on a number of occasions, the most recent being for a photoshoot for which he was dressed in a ruffled brown and red checkered skirt paired with black socks and white shoes. Closer to home there is the actor Ranveer Singh who shamelessly propagated androgynous fashion, and now, Gul Panag seems to have joined the ranks, too. There ‘Golden‘ posted some photos on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. Faced with soaring temperatures, she opted for the blues, associating it bandh gala buttoned top, with a matching dark blue pair churidar Pants. The top featured structured embroidery prints and long sleeves. Styled by Vibhuti Chamria, Gul went for soft and subtle makeup with just the right amount of drama around the eyes with a long line of eyeliner and rose gold eyeshadow. She wore blue pumps and a pair of embellished stone earrings to complete the look. “Never mess with a woman in a suit!” Even though she seems to be smiling,” her caption read. What do you think of this look? For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/gul-panag-androgynous-fashion-raghavendra-rathore-attire-8048811/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos