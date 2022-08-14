Manchester United and Ten Hag comically humiliated by Brentford





Manchester United continued their disastrous start to the 2022/23 season in heartbreaking fashion for Brentford Saturday evening. The hopes of a Erik ten Hag The inspired revival was short-lived as United went down 4-0 with all goals scored before half-time. The Dutch coach had hoped to turn things around by making just one solitary change from the side that had been humiliated by Brighton and Hove Albion Sunday, return Cristiano Ronaldo to the starting lineup instead of Scott McTominay. Brentford will have appreciated United’s charitable nature in the scorching heat, as the hosts didn’t have to work hard for a single of their four strikes in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo was stripped after a laughable throw-in from the visitors, straight out of an Under-9 game, then David De Gea did his own version of physical acrobatics to somehow let Josh Dasilvaweak shot under his body and into the net. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, left, celebrates with Josh DasilvaIan WaltonPA What follows is comical. Manchester Unitedthe inability to play from the back saw De Gea play a suicidal pass from a goal kick at Christian Eriksonwho Brentford intercepted and Mathias Jensen had an easy side finish from close range. At 2-0 Erik ten HagThe team had conceded three of their four goals this season on their own touch or on a goal kick. Ben Mee made three with a header from close range as United failed to manage a corner, while a Brentford counterattack gave Bryan Mbeumo the chance to make it 4-0 with Luke Shaw the only remaining defender in his own half. Although Ten Hag made three half-time substitutions, there was little to no reaction from United once play resumed. Ian WaltonPA In reality, Brentford looked more likely to extend their lead, with the Dutch tactician glued to his seat in response. United’s afternoon came down to a rare occasion in the 72nd minute. Anthony Elanga appeared to be in, only for the ball to bounce off his shin, allowing Brentford to clean. From there, the festive mood continued for the home fans, who cheered Christian Erikson when he received the hook in the 86th minute.

