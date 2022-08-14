Fashion
The best style of Jennie, Jisoo, Ros and Lisa – WWD
As the most popular girl group in the world, it’s only natural that the members of Blackpink also have some of the most fashion-forward outfits.
Since their rise to fame, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo have worn some of the most distinctive designs from luxury brands such as Valentino, Michael Kors and Prada, among others, to attend events, shows and parties around the world. over the years.
While Blackpink have their roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated in recent years and they have become an international pop sensation. Since debuting in 2016, the group has broken numerous records with traction on social media and YouTube, and artists have signed high-profile branding deals.
Currently, the four members are mainly associated with French luxury fashion houses, with Lisa as an ambassador for Céline, Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Saint Laurent and Jisoo for Dior.
Over the years, Rosé and Lisa’s style has been more edgy and punk, with darker colors and outfits paired with boots, while Jennie and Jisoo go for a more preppy and feminine style, with mini skirts and dresses.
One of the group’s most memorable outfits came during their performance on the first weekend of Coachella in 2019, each wearing black, white and silver ensembles, made with embroidered, sequin or lace details, for to complete for oneself. The following weekend, they also wore similar looks.
In recent years, Jennie, née Jennie Kim, has opted for simple but chic looks at shows and events for Chanel, for which she has been an ambassador since 2017. In 2019, she wore a powder blue tie-front cropped top paired with Chanel purple tweed cardigan and jeans accessorized with the brand’s mini flap shoulder bag.
In 2021, while attending the Chanel show for its Spring 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a red two-piece set by the French brand, consisting of a cropped tank top with three buttons down the front and a pair of a mini skirt topped with a beaded belt and matching red Chanel flap bag. She also wore the brand’s layered necklaces.
Lisa, née Lalisa Manobal, known for her more punk-rock glamour, has had a number of standout fashion moments this year alone.
In June, she attended the Bvlgari gala in Paris, with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wearing a bright yellow two-piece skirt by Pinkong. Later that month, she wore a black sequined halter top and black shorts to attend Celine’s Spring 2023 men’s show in Paris, which caused chaos as she walked with BTS’s V and Park Bo-gum.
Rosé, born Chae-young “Roseanne” Park, has also had a particularly eventful last year, notably with Saint Laurent, of which she has been an ambassador since 2020.
In September 2021, she made waves by becoming, along with rapper CL, two of the first K-pop stars to be invited to the Met Gala. Rosé walked the red carpet in a Saint Laurent bow-tie mini dress, with the brand’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, by her side.
At Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars bash in April, Rosé wore a sheer strapless dress in shimmering mesh with a black bodysuit and feather-trimmed hemline, which she paired with black platform boots.
This year alone, Jisoo, née Ji-soo Kim, has stunned in some of her most fashion-forward ensembles yet.
At the Dior Fall 2022 show in March during Paris Fashion Week, the singer wore a bright yellow plaid dress over a short-sleeved white button-up top and black tie, reminiscent of Cher Horowitz’s iconic look in the movie.” Clueless” from 1995. .
Then, in April, at Dior’s debut show in Seoul, Korea, she opted for a timeless look, which was a black midi dress with lace detailing on the top and a skirt that flowed down to her ankles. She paired the look with the brand’s signature Lady Dior bag.
Click through the gallery to see some of Blackpink’s most cutting-edge moments over the years.
