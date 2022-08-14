John Calipari: Comparing Kentucky to others was ‘my bad’





LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) John Calipari says he made a mistake comparing the Kentucky Athletic Department to others and wants to make it clear he will continue to support the Wildcats football team. Calipari wrote on social media on Saturday that he heard what Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said in response to his request for improved practice facilities for his basketball team. Calipari says he contacted Stoops on Thursday and will keep trying. By comparing our athletics department. to others was my evil. I supported Mark and the football team through good times and bad. I will continue to support and encourage them, wrote Calipari. The The Kentucky coach then added: Now I’m going to do what I’ve done for 30 years: coach my team and cut through the clutter. Hall of Fame coach calls university a school of basketball in an interview and noted recently approved upgrades for other Kentucky programs. Stoops responded to the remarks on Twitter and said: Basketball school? I thought we were competing in the SEC? He ended with the hashtag #4straightpostseasonwins, referencing the Wildcats’ recent success. Calipari guided Kentucky to its eighth NCAA championship in 2012, but hasn’t reached the Final Four since 2015. The Wildcats were fired by No. 15 seed Saint Peters in their NCAA Tournament opener last spring. . Kentucky football is coming off its second 10-win season in four years under Stoops and has earned all four wins in six straight playoff appearances. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

