Fashion Police Squad Review | Tech Raptor

I’ve played a lot of shooters in my time, but definitely haven’t seen anything like it Fashion Police Squad. Swap out the typical gore and gory, ultra gritty and dark themes we see in many shooters these days for a self-aware, flashy and downright goofy tone, Fashion Police Squad makes a big impression. As a member of the eponymous Fashion Police Squad (or FPS for short – pretty witty, right?), Sergeant Des is tasked with solving various fashion crimes with a remarkably useful toolkit of non-lethal weapons.

Water is non-lethal, of course!

Fashion Police SquadA more casual Boomer shooter

It’s a game that certainly resembles old school boomer shooters like Loss or more recently, Dusk, but emulates that style of gameplay with its own flair. You’ll travel from level to level taking down various “fashion criminals”, which are people wearing all sorts of absurd and horribly ugly outfits. Unlike many other shooters, your arsenal is quite limited, which is by design and works well. You see, every enemy in Fashion Police Squad has one or two weapons to counter them, but if you use the wrong weapon it will have no effect. Often, switching weapons in boomer shooters is crucial to conserving ammo, which requires on-the-fly thinking. Although there is no ammo in this game, you are still forced to switch and choose the right counter for the enemies. It makes for frenetic, fast-paced battles that honestly feel as exciting as Conviction 2016 and its sequel.

The tools of your trade are incredibly creative in concept, ranging from a shotgun that fires dye to a sewing gun that shoots a needle. Heck, there’s even an endless supply of sock-stealing gnomes you can throw at people wearing socks and sandals. As I mentioned, however, this is a non-lethal arsenal. You don’t blast your enemies here; instead, you fix horrible fashion mistakes in a completely non-serious and fun way.

In many shooters, it’s the feedback from the guns — the sound, the impact and the gore they cause — that makes those guns satisfying, andFashion Police Squad still manages to find a way to make these weapons powerful and satisfying to use. The sound of your different weapons and stylish beanbag after fixing a criminal’s outfit has a nice feel. It really does feel like throwing needles at baggy suits is like blasting bad guys with your favorite FPS machine gun.

The enemy variety in Fashion Police Squad gradually increases as you progress through each level. You’ll encounter businessmen in gray suits, baggy-clad brutes, Karens in sack robes, and fire-throwing Guy Fieri lookalikes. And pretty much everything in between. The rate at which Fashion Police Squad introduced enemies keep you on your toes, and they always add a lot to every combat encounter. The enemies are super fun, and while the difficulty of these enemies is on the easy side, it’s still a lot of fun.

Crocs on the trail? It’s horrible!

Fashion Police SquadThe level design of is, at times, quite linear in nature. It’s a bit of a detriment to the game, as the missions feel like they’re holding your hand. Instead of keys or colored keycards in other shooters, there are colored scissors for cutting ribbons, essentially acting as locked doors. The game takes you right to where those scissors are, which defeats the purpose of the key type items. The whole point of colored keys in FPS games is to make players wander, but that becomes pointless when you have an objective marker showing you exactly where they are.

While it’s disappointing how linear these levels can be, there are occasional instances of variety, where Fashion Police Squad mixes platform and action. You’re armed with a belt that, in addition to stunning enemies in battle, allows Des to swing on poles like some sort of Spider-Man. When you’re able to zip through these segments at high speed, swinging around can be a lot of fun. However, I found instances where the platform seemed imprecise and caused many frustrating attempts to move forward.

There are also some special combat encounters that up the ante and add a whole lot of fun to Fashion Police Squad, however brief these segments are. At one point, I went up to the rooftops and shot criminals going to a TV fashion show, fixing their wardrobes, messy hair, etc. Another instance put me in the seat of a machine gun turret, blasting fashion criminals in a high-speed chase. A few extremely creative boss battles are found throughout, forcing you to make full use of the game’s mechanics and also adding some twists into the mix.

What a bizarre adventure this game is.

The style of Fashion Police Squad

Mix old and new styles, Fashion Police Squad is a pretty stylish game in its own right. The environments are 3D but undeniably have a retro influence with pixelated exteriors of buildings and other obstacles. Conversely, the spritework of Des’ weapons and the enemies themselves are fully 2D, but certainly breathe a lot of life into the gameplay. One of my favorite enemies are the Karen, who are animated in such a way that you really can’t help but laugh. They have the signature Karen walk – you’ll know it when you see it – and it’s honestly a highlight of my experience with Fashion Police Squad.

Rounding out the graphics is a super funky retro soundtrack. It wouldn’t be out of place to come from the speakers of an arcade machine, nor would the slightly distorted and intentionally low-quality voices of your enemies. There’s also an announcer who shouts various buzzwords when you defeat a fashion criminal, definitely adding to that overall retro arcade feel.

This is a game that puts a lot more emphasis on the story than other shoots of this caliber. While there are witty and punny moments filled with fashion and clothing-focused phrases, the story often interrupts the flow of combat. Apparently, after each encounter, there are lines of dialogue from Des and his partner, or various other characters from the story. Whenever these dialogue bursts occur, it stops you in place and does not allow you to move. While many subsequent combat encounters are hectic and action-packed, the dialogue instantly siphons off all that adrenaline from my system.

It is time to lay down the law.

Fashion Police Squad Review | Final Thoughts

When it comes to this, Fashion Police Squad it’s more style than substance. I found myself a bit disappointed that it was so brief, with 13 missions in total and a few challenges to complete alongside. Just when the fights started to challenge me, the game was coming to an end. It’s not a terrible thing, however, because I really enjoyed my time with Fashion police squad. It’s an FPS like no other. If you’re a fan of the genre, do yourself a favor and see that there’s a lot more shooters can offer other than mindless violence and demon slaying.

TechRaptor reviewed Fashion Police Squad on PC via Steam with a copy provided by the publisher.