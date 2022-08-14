



Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return to the Big Easy Updated: 10:21 PM CDT August 13, 2022

View Transcript TONIGHT’S PRESEASON MATCH. AND IT’S NOT JUST FOOTBALL RETURNING TO ACTION EARLIER TODAY THE FRENCH QUARTER BLUISED FOR THE SEA OF RUNNERS IN RED DRESSES AND AT THIS MOMENT DIRTY LINDEN NIGHT COMPLETES BOTH EVENTS TONIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE START FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WDSUS ELI THE BRAND JOINS US LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN WITH MORE. ELI WELL IT WAS A COLORFUL AND HAPPY EVENT NIGHT FOR MANY PEOPLE TO PARTICIPATE MANY OF THESE PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE ALSO TOLD ME IT FEELS THE FRENCH QUARTER. WELL FEEL MUCH MORE LIKE THE FRENCH QUARTER. IT’S LIKE NORMAL, YOU KNOW, IT’S MY 14TH DIRTY LAUNDRY NIGHT HERE ON ROYAL STREET, AND SOMETHING THAT WAS GOING TO TRY TO MAKE THE BEST DIRTY LAUNDRY NIGHT OF THE THOUSANDS OF RED DRESSES AND DIRTY LAUNDRY MIGHT SEEM STRANGE TO MOST OF THE COUNTRY, BUT FOR NEW ORLEANS, THIS SITE MAKES IT MORE NORMAL THAN EVER. OH HEY. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. THANK YOU. GOT IT. TO CORRECT. TRACY HAS BEEN PART OF DIRTY LINDA NIGHT FOR DECADES AS A PAINTER. AND A GALLERY OWNER. HE SAYS FINALLY HAVING THIS NIGHT WITH THOUSANDS AND GALLERIES LIKE HIS MAKE THE CITY FEEL MORE LIKE HOME YOU KNOW NEW ORLEANS WITHOUT ART JUST MAKES NO SENSE THINK OF JACKSON SQUARE WITHOUT L ARTIST AROUND THE SQUARE ROYAL STREET WITHOUT THE GALLERIES DOESN’T EVEN MAKE SENSE. SO IT’S JUST PART OF THE HOUSE A HOME FOR MANY IN A GALLERY OWNER COLLEGE LOCATION. BACHA GALLUPI FOREST WANTS TO SEE PEOPLE SHOW UP, YOU KNOW, ID DIS HERE IN THE FRENCH QUARTER. WE HAVE PROBABLY 80% TOURISTS AND PROBABLY 20% LOCALS ISH LIKE A SPLIT AND SO ANY OPPORTUNITY WE HAVE TO GET MORE LOCALS TO COME AND PASS HERE AND REALLY ENJOY YOU KNOW EVERYTHING THAT WAS PRESENTED IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY, AND I THINK THIS IS PROBABLY THE MOST EVENT THAT OFFERS LOCALS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW THEIR WORK. HEY, BABY YOU HAVE A DRINK I SEE BUT ALSO WHAT LUCK FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS FOR PEOPLE LIKE TRACY TO SAY, IT FEELS LIKE A TYPICAL SATURDAY NIGHT IN NEW ORLEANS. I LIVE AND WORK IN THE FRENCH ORDER SO MY VERSION OF NORMAL IS EXCEPTIONAL, YOU KNOW HOW I LIVE A BEAUTIFUL LIFE. I’m a born and raised New Orleans and we always have a good time here, you know, like that’s why the French Quarter is here for us, is to have a good time. TONIGHTS DIRTY LINDA KNIGHT HAS FEATURED AT LEAST 50 MOST GALLERIES IN AT LEAST 27 Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return to the Big Easy Updated: 10:21 PM CDT August 13, 2022 For the first time since 2019, the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallery owner Craig Tracy said the return of Dirty Linen Night in particular to his street has made the French Quarter feel a bit more normal. New Orleans without art just doesn’t make sense. Think of Jackson Square without the artist around the square. Royal Street without galleries doesn’t even make sense. So it’s just, it’s a part of the house,” Tracy said. More than 50 galleries participated on Saturday night. The most since at least 2017. probably about 80% tourists and probably 20% locals as a fraction, so any opportunity we have to get more locals to come and hang out here and really enjoy whatever we present is a great opportunity,” said gallery owner Bacigalupi Forrest. Dirty Linen Night was 500 to 900 blocks from Royal Street and lasted from 6 to 9 p.m. For the first time since 2019, the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallerist Craig Tracy said the return of Dirty Linen Night in particular to his street has made the French Quarter feel a bit more normal. New Orleans without art just doesn’t make sense. Think of Jackson Square without the artist around the square. Royal Street without galleries doesn’t even make sense. So it’s just, it’s part of the house,” Tracy said. There were over 50 participating galleries on Saturday night. Most since at least 2017. I’d say here in the French Quarter we’re probably about 80% tourists and probably 20% locals so any opportunity we have to bring in more locals and hang out here and really enjoy it all what we are presenting is a great opportunity,” said gallery owner Bacigalupi Forrest. Dirty Linen Night was 500-900 blocks of Royal Street and lasted from 6-9pm

