UVA Men’s Basketball | Hoos dominates the first game in Italy





As they did Thursday and Friday in Rome, the Cavaliers filled their schedule a lot on Saturday. In the morning, they walked from the team hotel to the famous Spanish Steps, where they met their trusty tour guides, Lumi Mircea and Scott Spinucci. From there, the Hoos walked to the Trevi Fountain, where they threw coins, as countless visitors before them have done over the years. Most of the players then left for shopping, but Caffaro and Vander Plas stayed for tours of the Pantheon and the Jewish Ghetto. Caffaro, still the character, tried to sway Mircea, who comes from Italy, about his country’s failure to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup. She pretended not to hear him but then fired back when Caffaro walked away from the group. Come on, Grandpa, let’s go, Mircea said, feigning exasperation. The NCAA team allows varsity teams to make these trips once every four years, so not all newcomer groups can benefit from the extra workouts and bonding time that come with overseas tours. . It will be an unforgettable memory for them, Bennett said. and it’s just fun. It’s good. You get the practices, so you establish certain things, get the feel, and you have opportunities to kind of play in a game setting under the lights, so to speak. In many ways, however, basketball is secondary on these tours, Bennett said, and at a team meeting on Saturday he asked the players to each pick one thing in Italy that had impressed them so far. ‘now. Duplicate responses were not allowed. My highlight had to be the long hallway in the Vatican with all the paintings, Bond said after the game. All the details, man. You wonder how anyone could have done that. The Hoos visited the Vatican on Friday. Their stops on Thursday included the Colosseum. This one stayed with Vander Plas. Our guide told us at the Colosseum that there were 75,000 people going to the events there, Vander Plas said, and they were able to get everyone out in 15 minutes. When you think of games today like football games, basketball games, it takes forever to get out of the stadium, so that was pretty impressive to me. The Cavaliers’ next game is Monday night in Florence, where they travel on Sunday. Hopefully it will be better competition as we move forward, Bennett said, but you play what’s in front of you. He smiled. And go have a good Italian meal afterwards, and some vino. Virginia 19 21 17 19 76

Blue star 4 6 6 8 24

Virginia: Shedrick 13, Bond III 10, Beekman 9, Dunn 9, Traudt 8, Vander Plas 7, Gardner 6, Franklin 6, McKneely 4, Coleman 4. REMARK:For reports, videos and updates from the Cavaliers’ tour of Italy, be sure to check out VirginiaSports.com and the teams Twitter account, @UVAMensHoops. To receive Jeff Whites’ articles by email, click the appropriate box inthis linkregister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2022/08/13/hoos-dominate-opener-in-italy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos