Fashion designer, who created turtlenecks for Apple’s Steve Jobs, dies at 84

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as the black turtlenecks of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, has died aged 84 from cancer liver, his office confirmed on Tuesday, quoted by the news agency. Associated Press . Miyake died of liver cancer last Friday.

His office said a private funeral ceremony has already taken place and that other ceremonies will not take place in accordance with Miyake’s wishes. Miyake has kept his family life private.

This Japan-based designer defined an era in the country’s modern history and rose to stardom in the 1970s among a generation of artists and designers. Miyake’s origami-style pleats transformed the usual coarse polyester into chic and he also used computer technology in the weaving.

Miyake’s down-to-earth clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, height or age. He even chose not to identify with what he saw as frivolous, trendy and ostentatious consumption. His basic design concept was to start with a single piece of fabric—whether it be draped, folded, cut or wrapped.

The agency reported that he was inspired by different cultures and societal motifs, as well as everyday objects like plastic, paper, jute, horsehair, foil, yarn, indigo dyes and wiring. Sometimes Miyake also evokes images of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, or collaborates with the Japanese painter Tadanori Yokoo.

Besides that, the fashion designer has also collaborated with Shiro Kuramata (furniture and interior designer), Irving Penn (photographer), Maurice Bejart (director), Lucie Rie and Ballet Frankfurt (potters).

He was commissioned to design Lithuania’s official Olympic uniform in 1992. Miyake was born in 1938 and was a star as soon as he hit the European tracks. Her brown top, which combined Japanese sashiko-stitched fabric with raw silk mesh, was splashed on the cover of Elle magazine’s September 1973 issue.

He was also a pioneer of gender roles, asking feminist Fusae Ichikawa in the 1970s to send a message that clothes should be comfortable and express the natural beauty of real people. He especially approved of the T-shirt and jeans look.

Once in his book, Miyake wrote, “Design is like a living organism in that it pursues what matters to its well-being and continuity.”

(With AP inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less