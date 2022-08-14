What time will Say Yes To The Dress Season 21 Episode 4 Episode 4 air? Release date, what to expect and more

Connect with us

TLC say yes to the dress will return for a memorable episode on Saturday night. This week, the series will take a trip down memory lane as Randy and the Kleinfeld family reminisce about the first season of the acclaimed reality series.

Episode 6 of say yes to the dress will feature some of the most memorable and dramatic moments in the show’s history. The famous reality TV series has been around since 2007, and shopping for her wedding dress in Kleinfeld is almost like a rite of passage. There are families who have been coming here for years.

20 seasons later, the Kleinfeld Bridal family looks back on the very first episode of #SUDDENLY! https://t.co/6Fq6uw06Tb

Over the years and seasons, the series has gained its own followers who watch it religiously every Saturday night. Since it first aired, the series has featured brides and their entourages walking through the doors of Kleinfeld in Manhattan, looking for that special dress to walk down the aisle.

Twenty seasons later, the series looks back on the first season and how it all started. Read on for more from Saturday’s episode..

When say yes to the dress tune from episode 6?

say yes to the dress will air its Episode 6 Saturday at 8 p.m. ET only on TLC. If viewers miss the August 13, 2022 episode, they can catch the rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET and again at 6 a.m. ET on TLC.

The famous reality series recently premiered with season 21. The preview for the upcoming episode says that the series will return to season 1 when it first airs on TLC.

Here’s what viewers can expect from season 21, episode 6 of say yes to the dress

Episode 6 of Say yes to the dress, title Twenty fucking seasons! will introduce Randy and past and present members of the Kleinfeld family reunion and look back on some of the most memorable moments in the series’ history.

The official synopsis of Say yes to the dress, episode 6 says:

“Randy and the Kleinfeld Bridal family, past and present, come together to reminisce about the most outrageous, emotional and dramatic moments in ‘Say Yes’ history.”

In a preview shared by say yes to the dress on Twitter, Randy opened up about the first day he started working for Kleinfeld. He shared that the first day he started was when the show was filming its final episode of Season 1. He added:

“Honestly, I said this show is going nowhere. This show will never succeed. It aired in 2007.”

The teaser then shows a montage of Season 1 of the popular series. In the edit, the host can be seen talking about how Kleinfeld is a legendary venue that has around 1,500 samples and spans over 3,700 square feet.

Randy continued to talk about how he got on the show when he started working for Kleinfeld. Randy said:

“One day they were shooting in the alcove there. There was a bride on the pedestal. The producer came up to me and said, ‘You can’t tell me you’re a good fashion director if you let that girl walk out of here in that dress.'”

He added that after his conversation with the producer, they attached a mic to him and fired him to find different samples to try on for the bride and he somehow convinced her to change her mind about to try them.

say yes to the dress airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

