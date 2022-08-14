Men’s fashion guide for the rainy season

Looking fashionable and maintaining trends is neutral. Men also follow fashion trends. We have a good number of male influencers these days lighting up your social media feeds. Instagram is at the top of the list in this case. We follow the lifestyle of influencers and imitate their dress sense to look trendy.

This writer spoke with famous content creator, comedian, actor and social media influencer, Mr. Rakin Absar who shared his fashion ideas for this monsoon.

Comfort above all

”We have to feel comfortable in whatever we wear. Our choice of outfit should match our comfort zone. Looking trendy and following Instagram trends come next. My outfits are mostly my personal preferences. Sometimes I choose fashion ideas from Hollywood trends.

“As a public figure, I try to look unique through my outfit choices. Interest plays a big role in making my outfit fashionable. I like to wear personalized outfits that can satisfy my personal preferences. Rakin added.

Customizing outfits can give us a unique look. And as an actor, Rakin thinks he has to be different in every role.

“I prefer to customize my outfits for each new character in my video. Also, I make sure that my outfit fits properly. If I buy a shirt, I try to fit it to my size to look better.”

Keep in mind the mood of the time

For the rainy season, when the weather changes suddenly and the roads become muddy and slippery in the blink of an eye, we must wear clothes that are easy to wash and can dry faster. Choose appropriate pants and shoes if you have to walk on a muddy road.

”Although I barely walk on muddy roads, I recommend wearing light colored clothes this season when you’re going through all the heat and rain. Colors like light blue, light purple, light green, etc. are good choices. Cotton or silk fabrics can be perfect. These fabrics dry faster than others.

For any informal outing, Rakin recommends wearing jeans or fold-over shorts and avoiding white colored shoes as we do not have clear roads.

“Slippers can be a good option because they are easy to clean. For an office look, we must maintain the dress code. You must wear comfortable clothes according to your office rules. You can also have a fashionable look if you have a good sense of color combinations,” Mr. Rakin Absar added.

On the other hand, an umbrella or a raincoat is a must for this season. Rakin prefers to carry an umbrella. He also wants to match the color of the umbrella to his outfit. This gives an extra zest to its appearance. “I prefer to wear white or dark colored umbrellas like black and brown to get a trendy vibe,” he shared.

Watch and glass complete the look

The watch is also an essential accessory. Leather, steel, bracelet and Apple watch are the most popular in this regard. You must wear a waterproof watch if you go out in the rain. “I prefer to match the color of the watch belt, the leather shoe and the trouser belt for any formal look. If I wear a dark brown shoe, I also pair it with a dark brown wallet and a trouser belt,’ Rakin added.

Opt for great sunglasses. Black sunglasses can give you a trendy look and UV protection. If you need electric glass, you can have one customized for a unique look. Rakin Absar mainly wears custom glasses for a different and fashionable look. Use a wiper cloth to easily wipe rainwater off your glass.

Personal hygiene with hairstyle

Hairstyles are also difficult to maintain because a sudden gust of wind can change everything. You can use a good hair gel to fix your hair. If possible, can carry a small package for touch-up anywhere.

Remember to maintain your personal hygiene. It can help to look gorgeous. When you get wet in the rain, try to take a shower as soon as possible. You can use an antiseptic solution in your bathing water to prevent germs and infections. Also, try using antifungal powders on your body after a bath. Use a good moisturizer and sunscreen suitable for your skin type.

Since your feet struggle the most with rain and mud, take care of them appropriately. Try to avoid closed shoes this season for ventilation. Apply a suitable foot cream in the evening after ridding your feet of germs.

Finally, maintain a healthy diet for strong immunity. This season can make you sick easily. Choose healthy foods fortified with vitamins and minerals. Inner beauty can help to be beautiful on the outside.

