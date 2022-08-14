Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23 Best New Designers





As well as showcasing some of fashion’s hottest brands, this season’s Copenhagen Fashion Week spotlighted the Nordic region’s most exciting designers. From Jade Cropper to PLN, we’ve rounded up four brands to watch and their Spring/Summer 2023 collections showcased in the Danish capital. A. Roege Hove, Latimmier and PLN have joined the CPHFW roster as part of its new NEWTALENT incubator program, which aims to help emerging creators grow globally. Meanwhile, Jade Cropper first launched in 2020 in partnership with Circulose to create an enduring collection of knitwear, denim and more. Keep scrolling to see CPHFW SS23’s top emerging designers.

Amalie Rge Hove revisited the early days of her design career for the latest collection from her eponymous label. “After a few seasons moving forward, it felt natural to step back and look at my old work and procedures,” she explained. “I wanted to allow myself to create aimlessly and take the time to immerse myself in the details and the systematics of knitting, and thus explore even further the possibilities and the extremes.” The designer invited guests to Nikolaj Kunsthal, a former church modern art gallery in the city of Copenhagen, to showcase a range of colourful, sheer knit pieces, which use a blend of cotton and nylon for a look soft but structured. Hove shared with Hypebae, “The usual association with knitwear is softness, we wanted to challenge that perception by designing silhouettes with sharp edges and shape.” Monochromatic black and white tweaks balanced out the varying shades of lilac purple and apple green that were featured in stripes, layers and more. These garments were accessorized with brooches created by the Danish jewelry designer Inger Grubbeas well as shaped handbags designed in collaboration with interdisciplinary design and architecture studio Atelier AXO.

Despite being one of the youngest and newest designers on the CPHFW roster, Jade Cropper was undeniably one of the most talked about throughout the week. The designer launched her eponymous label in 2020, then was shortlisted for Swedish fashion talent and gained traction on social media with celebrity fans including Madison Beer. For its SS23 collection, Cropper partnered with Circulose to create each look, furthering CPHFW’s sustainability-focused mission. The brand transformed a mall parking lot into a dust-covered catwalk, on which models sported cut-out mesh pieces, denim dresses and more.

Led by Finnish designer Ervin Latimer, Latimmier has joined the CPHFW calendar as part of its NEWTALENT program supporting emerging designers. Guests walked into a CrossFit gym, where members lifted weights just before the show. The show, titled “Juvenile Expectations,” featured a range of unisex pieces with standout pieces including suits and shirts with cutout shoulders, in addition to accessories like ties with material details. The designer played with fabrics, using shiny textures on matching jacket and trouser sets, while leather trousers threaded laces up the sides.

PLN founder and creative director Peter Lundvald Nielsen presented his first show with Collection II. With some of the coolest attendees seated front row, the designer who previously worked at Balenciaga, Vetements and Ottolinger channeled a rebellious energy into his deconstructed pieces. The outdoor show featured a live performance by rapper Blackhaine as models sported European punk-inspired looks with workwear and gothic influences. It’s really important to me that the show is a collective experience. I want it to be an experience that people leave taking something with them; senses stimulated and activated, Nielsen spoke of the presentation. Having featured his collection as one of three names on CPHFW’s NEWTALENT program, Nielsen is definitely one to watch not only on the Nordic scene but also on the global fashion scene.

