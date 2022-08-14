Fashion
The Best Deals From Amazon’s End of Summer Fashion Sale
If you’re looking to add some last-minute summer pieces to your wardrobe, you’re going to want to head to Amazon this weekend.
The retailer has just launched a end of summer fashion sale weeks before the official start of autumn at the end of September. Right now, you can save up to 77% on summer dresses, airy tops and comfy shorts. And while there’s still time to rock these styles before the end of the season, the sale is also packed with deals on transitional pieces for fall, from flowy maxi skirts to wide-leg jumpsuits.
To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best deals on clothes to buy this weekend and prices start at just $10.
The best late summer fashion deals on Amazon:
- Biucly Scoop Neck Tank Top$15.98 (original $23.99)
- Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse$28.49 with coupon, (original $38.99)
- Prettygarden Floral Wrap Swing Dress$40.99 (original $50.99)
- Anarabess Relaxed Loose Jumpsuit$31.99 (original $36.99)
- Elescat t-shirt dress with pockets$22.99 (original $29.99)
- Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Trousers with Pockets$10 (origin $38)
- Vtsgn High Waist Tiered Maxi Skirt$26.99 with coupon (origin $45.99)
- Shewin Multicolor Floral V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse$26.98 (original $30.99)
- LouKeith Halter Blouse$15.99 (original $19.99)
- Champion City Sport Eco Shorts$21 (origin $35)
Looking for pieces to wear on hot days? Buyers love this classic tank top which is on sale for as low as $16. Available in 45 colors and patterns, the sleeveless top is made from soft polyester and a bit of spandex which gives it a bit of stretch. It has a loose fit, which makes it comfortable to wear in any heat. The highly rated top has over 6,400 perfect ratings from customers who call it “cute and flattering”.
Buy it! Biucly scoop-neck tank top, $15.98 (original $23.99); amazon.com
For a top that’s easy to style or wear, opt for the Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse. It’s made of wrinkle-resistant polyester, which is great if you’re commuting to work or packing for a trip. Reviewers who gave the top a five-star rating praise its versatility, with a writing: “This is an ideal blouse for me when I need something simple: casual with jeans or dressed up with a skirt or pants.”
Buy it! Timeson V-Neck Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $28.49 with coupon, (Origin $38.99); amazon.com
If you are looking for flowy clothes to wear until early fall, check out this Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress which has cap sleeves, a waistband and a ruffled hem. Shoppers say the airy dress is “perfect for ‘hot weather down south.'” And when the weather turns cold, you can throw on your favorite jacket and boots for a cute early fall outfit.
Another easy transition piece is the Anarabess Relaxed Loose Jumpsuit, which has pockets and adjustable spaghetti straps. While it’s still warm, all you really need to complete the outfit is a pair of sandals or sneakers. When it gets colder you can wear a long sleeve underneath and if you want another layer, throw on a leather coat or denim jacket.
Keep scrolling to see more of our favorite deals, then head to Amazon to shop the full end of summer fashion sale.
Do you like a bargain? Sign up for the PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up to date with the latest sales, as well as celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
Buy it! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Swing Dress, $40.99 (original $50.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Anarabess Loose Casual Jumpsuit, $31.99 (Origin $36.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Elescat t-shirt dress with pockets, $22.99 (original $29.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry pants with pockets, $10 (origin $38); amazon.com
Buy it! Vtsgn High Waist Tiered Maxi Skirt, $26.99 with coupon (Origin $45.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Shewin Floral Multicolor V-Neck Long Sleeve Blouse, $26.98 (originally $30.99); amazon.com
Buy it! LouKeith Halter Blouse, $15.99 (original $19.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Champion City Sport Eco Short, $21 (origin $35); amazon.com
