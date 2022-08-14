The rafters sweep Fond du Lac in a dominating fashion





Rafters Sweep Fondy in Dominant Fashion Wisconsin Rapids claim 54th win of 2022 behind big offensive night WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – After what was a historic night for the Rafters last night, they returned to fight at Witter Field tonight. After falling early, the Rafters fought back and then some swept the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 12-6. In the top of the first inning, Rafters starting pitcher Brandon Scott retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3 in order. However, the Rafters were also retired in order in the home half of the first. However, despite two quick outs in the top of the second, Fondy struck first. A pair of RBI singles from the Dock Spiders put them up 2-0. Fond du Lac wasn’t done, as they kept pouring it in at the start of the third. A two-run homer from Andrew Sojka and an RBI brace brought three into the inning to give the Dock Spiders a 5-0 lead. However, the Rafters remained phaseless. A Colin Tuft two-run single in the bottom of the third broke through Rafter’s first two runs of the night to make it a 5-2 game. An RBI groundout and wild pitch put the Rafters within one, 5-4. Wisconsin Rapids still hadn’t finished the inning, as a two-run brace from Garrett Broussard gave the Rats six unanswered runs and a 6-5 lead. Logan Schulfer came into the game to pitch for the Rafters in the first half of the fourth as he retired the Dock Spiders 1-2-3. He again held Fondy scoreless in the top half of the fifth. However, a wild pitch in the top of the sixth allowed another Dock Spider run to tie the game at 6-6. Schulfer ended his night after three innings allowing one run on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts. The Rafters couldn’t stay silent for long. An RBI brace from Chris Conniff in the bottom of the sixth put the Rats back at 7-6. Chase Call added a little more confidence with a simple RBI to make it 8-6. A batter later, a two-run double from Colin Tuft opened it up to give the Wisconsin Rapids a 10-6 lead. Liam Alpern and Alec Mendoza each threw scoreless frames in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, including Mendoza winning three and three in the eighth. The Rats struck one last time in the bottom of the eighth with a brace from Cael Chatham to put the Rats ahead 12-6. Connor Kurki went 1-2-3 in the top of ninth to secure the Rafters’ 54th win of 2022. Logan Schulfer earned his seventh win of the season for Wisconsin Rapids. ### The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are members of the top development league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the recognized leader in developing elite college baseball players. Now in its 29th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, attracting far more fans, in a friendly experience, than any such league. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and reception staff, 300 Northwoods League players have transitioned to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson. , three-time Cy Young and World Series champion Max Scherzer (NYM), two-time World Series champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG), and World Series champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and MLB shortstop 2019 All-MLB Second Team Marcus Semien (TEX). All league matches can be viewed live via the Northwoods League website. League matches can be viewed live on watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.raftersbaseball.com or download the new Northwoods League mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and set the Rafters as your favorite team.

