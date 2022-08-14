BEYONC’S RENAISSANCE ALBUM LOOKS IS A SARTORIAL CELEBRATION OF FASHION FOR THE AGES





LED BY COSTUME MARNI SENOFONTE, THE WARDROBE HONORS EMERGING AND ICONIC DESIGNERS NEW YORK, August 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — When Beyonc’s seventh studio album,RENAISSANCEcame out on friday july 29it arrived at a worldwide reception of epic proportions. The initiator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, was intentional not to lead with visuals, giving fans the opportunity to be listeners and not spectators, and allowing them to truly hear the music before they see this. However, a preview of the visuals appear in the album packaging of RENAISSANCEand fashion is not to be missed.

The styling team, led by costume designer and longtime Beyonc collaborator, Marni Xenophonexplains “My goal was to reflect Beyonc’s songwriting process by honoring fashion legends and pioneers as well as participants of such genres, including ballroom, house, techno, funk, R&B and hip-hop. My team and I aimed to create a renaissance in fashion by delving into the archives of iconic houses like Thierry Mugler, Gareth Pugh, Pierre Cardin to name a few, and scoured social media to discover and showcase unknown and up-and-coming designers who, at their core, are the essence of RENAISSANCE.” Credits for packaging imagery and RENAISSANCE fashion: COSTUME DESIGN:

Marni Xenophon MARNI SENOFONTE’S STYLING ASSISTANTS:

Vance bet

Damien Lloyd

Andrew McFarland STYLIST:

KJ Moody KJ MOODY’S ASSISTANTS:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT WARDROBE OPERATIONS MANAGER:

Ryan Dodson ADDITIONAL CAST STYLE:

STYLIST: Willian Ylvisaker

STYLIST: Lateef Abdulah

ASSISTANT: Hannah Norman

ASSISTANT: Joyce Onuorah

SEWING: LVDF HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon

Kim Kimble TO PUT ON MAKEUP:

Francesca Tolot

Rokael Lisama PHOTOGRAPHY:

Carlijn Jacobs and Mason Poole On friday august 12e, Beyonc released the official visual teaser for the album’s first track, “I’M THIS GIRL” on YouTube. The video features snippets of Beyonc’s upcoming visuals showcasing a taste of the upcoming fashion party. look here. FASHION CREDITS FOR THE OFFICIAL “I’M THIS GIRL” TEASER: COSTUMER/STYLIST:

Marni Xenophon MARNI SENOFONTE’S WIZARDS:

Vance bet

Damien Lloyd STYLING WIZARDS:

Larry Simmons

Yerocko Obama

Elisa Jane

AndrewMcFarland

Louis “LC LUXX”

kristen jackson

Kelsey Trisch

Franceleslia Millien

Abby Rose Gold

Kirsten Reader

Victoria Hastings WARDROBE SUPERVISORS:

Radedel Ortiz

Sammi Shapiro SPECIAL GUEST STYLIST:

B. kerlund ADDITIONAL STYLIST:

KJ Moody KJ MOODY’S ASSISTANTS:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette PERSONAL WARDROBE / PERSONAL COSTUMER:

Ryan Dodson MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White ADDITIONAL CUSTOMIZATION:

Arthur Padille and Christine Padilla by Rancho Tailors HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon TO PUT ON MAKEUP:

Francesca Tolot

Rokael Lisama DESIGNERS IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

Annakiki, Wolford, Collini Milano, Burberry, Thierry Mugler, Manuel Albarrannice monster, Melissa Simon Hartman, Alexandre Vauthier, David KomaBottega Venetta, Balenciaga, Dominica, Bethany CordwellPearl, Commando, GCDS, Chris HavanaDolce & Gabbana, Heidi Lee, Georgina TrevinoDestrée, Alaia, Sarah Sokol Millinery, miu miu, Luis DeJavierLVDF, Vex, jimmy choo, Yvan Tufenkjian, Amina Mouaddi, Anna Karin-KarlssonEmmanuelle’s house, Caroline Reznik, Michael Schmidt, Christian Louboutin. #RENAISSANCE

#BREAKMYSOUL

#IMTHATGIRL

#CLUBRENAISSANCE About Parkwood Entertainment Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management company founded by artist and entrepreneur Beyonc in 2010. With offices in Angels and New York City, the company is home to departments for music, film, video, live performance and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy and advertising. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyonc starred and co-produced. The company also released the movies Obsessed (2009), with Beyonc as star and executive producer, winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), Emmy Award nominee Homecoming: A Beyoncé Film (2019), which documents Beyonc’s landmark performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy Award black is king (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016) and the aforementioned “Homecoming” performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018). SOURCE Parkwood Entertainment

