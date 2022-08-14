Asking gay men to watch out for monkeypox is not homophobia

A budding playwright named Emlyn Williams watched the rain fall from her bed in her New York apartment. He had just turned 22 and had acted in a play the night before, but as he recalled years later in his autobiographythe feeling of being alone darkens in loneliness. Then a thought crossed his mind. Unlike London, where he had spent time after graduating from Oxford, there was one place to go in New York: the Everard Baths.

So he swung his feet off the bed, put on his raincoat, and dashed through the drizzle to Madison Square and up Broadway to 28th Street, which in 1927 was a neighborhood of brothels, theaters, and of the infamous Haymarket. -called New York’s Moulin Rouge. Tucked away in the middle of the street, the Everard Baths was a church that had been converted into a Turkish baths by an Irish financier in 1888.

When Williams entered the bathhouse, it had become a clandestine establishment for men who wanted to have sex with men. As Williams later recalled in his autobiography, he paid a bored man in shirt sleeves a dollar, who gave him a towel and a key on a bracelet for a cabin that had a working bed. Williams walked to a large floor the size of a warehouse with rows of windowless private rooms that looked like dark cells. When he got to his room, he undressed, put on a threadbare cotton robe, and walked into the bathhouse. He passed by other men who were behaving as if they were alone, their eyes elsewhere than on another walker. He described them as ghosts and even referred to a caring suburban Dracula man. Back in his room, he lay down on the bed and tried to make sense of the noises he heard: a slamming door, the thud of a shoe on the bare floor, the click of a lighter, whispers that sounded like the chatter of men talking in a gymnasium.

That description was hardly a ringing endorsement, but the possibility of sex in a seedy bathhouse in a salacious part of town was how Williams and many other queer men found themselves in 1927. subjected to police raids, these establishments were, before the 1969 Stonewall revolt that marked the rise of queer liberation, some of the only places where gay people could find a community. And the unrestrained embrace of sex they represented, while far from universally shared among gay men, was something many fought to defend.

This attitude helps explain the particular reluctance of public health agencies to speak candidly about the risks of monkeypox, which in the United States spreads rapidly and almost exclusively among men who have sex with men. The CDC has recentlyand late advised that people avoid going to sex clubs and other spaces where intimate and often anonymous sexual contact with multiple partners occurs, since the virus is more likely to spread in these environments. But this message competes with the well-meaning claims of other experts that anyone can get monkeypox and that the virus can spread via, say, shared sheets.

Many gay people have criticized the CDC’s recommendation because they fear a slippery slope. They discuss the history of HIV/AIDS and how government authorities have pathologized queer culture and people as aberrant and closed bathhouses, including the Everard Baths, which Mayor Ed Koch ordered closed. closed in 1986. As a gay man and historian of infectious diseases, I know the harms that occur when public policy is steeped in homophobia. Yet protecting gay people from discrimination and stigma today doesn’t compel public health officials to consider how monkeypox is currently transmitted. Drawing imprecise historical parallels between Williams and Bear’s Day between HIV and monkeypox adds confusion to an already contentious public health crisis, and it makes the decision straightforward to simply abstain from high-risk sex. much heavier politically than necessary.

Two years ago, public health officials urged the public to stay home to stop COVID-19. But some agencies have become so wary of advising sexual abstinence of any kind that they won’t even say men with symptomatic monkeypox infections to avoid sex for a few weeks until they recover. Officials in New York and elsewhere have suggested, as a harm reduction measure, that victims cover their lesions during sexual activity. (In many patients, these sores are excruciatingly painful and are in places that are difficult to cover.)

When contemporary gay activists scoff at discussions of limiting sexual activity, they often imply that the impetus for such restriction has historically come from the government. Yet even before the devastation wrought by HIV, criticism of anonymous sex had grown within the gay community. In 1978, Larry Kramer, who later became a leader in AIDS activism, published bundles, a novel that challenged the sexual libertinage of the time. Loosely based on his quest to find a meaningful relationship, Kramers’ book charged orgies, urban bathhouses and sex-filled summers on Fire Island, which he said prevented gay men from having intimate relationships and monogamous.

Others shared many of Kramers’ concerns. Craig Rodwell, a gay political leader who helped lead the first Pride march, worried that the focus on sex within the gay community was undermining efforts to support the movement. He founded the very first gay bookstore, the Oscar Wilde Memorial Bookstore, a place that offered an alternative to sexual culture. Rodwell was not a prude and often walked the parks himself; according to some accounts, her infidelity led to the demise of her relationship with legendary activist Harvey Milk. But Rodwell also wanted to create non-sexual ways for gay people to interact.

Today, medical advances have made HIV transmission largely preventable, at least for those who have access to those advances. And queer activists are now confidently asserting that the government closure of bathhouses did nothing to contain this virus. In fact, researchers have proven no such thing. We lack convincing evidence because few, if any, epidemiological studies rigorously investigated this question in the early 1980s. The urgency to understand the virus directed fundraising proceeds toward virological studies. After HIV was defined as a retrovirus, funds were then allocated to create therapies to help slow the virus’ assault on the immune system.

If epidemiologists had been able to secure funding at the time to visit gay neighborhoods and examine how closing bathhouses affected infection rates, they might well have learned that many gay men had begun boycotting bathhouses before the government closed them and that others even refused to leave. out of the closet to have sex with men. When confronted with a life-threatening illness, homosexuals adapt their behavior in other ways, adopting condoms and, in many cases, reducing their number of sexual partners.

Other comparisons between HIV and monkeypox tend to rest on the argument that if homosexual men are targeted as the primary population at risk, monkeypox will be considered solely a homosexual disease. This sentiment was indeed evident in the early days of the HIV epidemic. But in the early 1990s, safe-sex campaigns also aggressively targeted heterosexuals. The message filtered into popular culture. The music video for the TLC trio’s 1995 hit Waterfalls depicts a woman exposed to HIV during sex without a condom; to encourage young women to talk about safer sex, group members wore wrapped condoms on their clothes.

In any case, the gay community is in a better position to fight stigma in 2022 than in the 1980s, when there were few gay journalists and editors in positions of power in the mainstream media to provide unbiased accounts of the HIV crisis. Homophobia had quarantined many LGBTQ journalists in the queer press, which the government and medical authorities ignored despite its much-needed reporting. It’s much less likely to happen today. After publishing an article in Atlantic in May on why gay men needed a specific warning about monkeypox, I was inundated with interview requests from journalists, gay and straight, in some of the country’s major news outlets, who are trying desperate to make sense of the epidemic and the discourse surrounding it.

Monica Gandhi: US underreacts to monkeypox

If there’s one lesson Americans can learn from HIV, it’s about the harm that has resulted from defining the public health crisis as primarily affecting white men. This ultimately contributed to high rates of infection in black men, who did not have equal access to information on prevention, testing and treatment. This story should remind us that homosexuals are not a monolith; that race, class and even region affect who has access to information; and that the lack of direct information about how a virus spreads can have devastating health consequences.

For me, the most relevant information about monkeypox comes not from the history of the 1920s or the 80s, but from the testimonial on social networks of patients who are currently suffering excruciating symptoms, especially the apparent inability of medical professionals to provide immediate and effective care, and the fact that mysterious symptoms persist even when clinicians say the virus has run its course.

Every public health crisis creates the possibility of slippery slopesto abuse governmental authority in a way that ends up reinforcing societal prejudices rather than protecting the health of vulnerable people. Acknowledging the role sexual freedom has played in the gay community since before Williams’s time doesn’t preclude taking a temporary hiatus from multiple anonymous partners during a crisis in 2022. I’m not calling on the government to shut down gay establishments, not even public baths. I’d rather gay people make the decision to be careful on their own. But I also hope that public officials will base their recommendations for gay people on current information about the monkeypox epidemic.