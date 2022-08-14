



Subway

Fishing and hunting are popular outdoor activities. Many outdoor enthusiasts engage in angling or hunting in order to have trophies to hang on their walls. Others rely on hunting and fishing for additional food sources. Game will need to be cleaned and handled properly whether it is directed to the dinner table or to the taxidermist. Pathogen contamination is one of the biggest risks when dressing an animal in the field. As with any animal, game can contain harmful bacteria, such as salmonella and strains of E. coli. Other animals, such as feral pigs, can infect people with a flu-like illness called brucellosis, which can be contracted through contact with the blood, fluids or tissues of an infected pig. Deer, elk and moose can also be affected by chronic wasting disease or CWD. Although there is no evidence linking chronic wasting disease to human disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises caution. (NOTE: Chronic wasting disease was not found in the South Carlina deer herd.) People also read… Good game dressing and transport techniques can help reduce the risk of pathogenic contamination. Here are some tips for getting started, courtesy of Penn State and the CDC. Wear safety gear. When handling game, protect yourself with rubber gloves. This will prevent blood and game fluids from getting on your skin. Eye protection is also advised when handling carcasses.

Work quickly. The time between when the animal is slaughtered and when it is processed can affect the safety and quality of the meat if it is consumed, according to Martin Bucknavage, associate in food safety extension at the Penn State Department of Food. Science. Dress the ground as soon as possible to ensure rapid loss of animal body heat, prevent the proliferation of surface bacteria and preserve meat quality. Eviscerate the animal to help the carcass dissipate heat and remove internal organs, where spoilage tends to occur more quickly.

Watch out for internal organs. Avoid cutting into internal organs, especially the intestines, where the greatest amount of bad bacteria tends to reside.

Refrigerate the carcass. Spoilage will occur more rapidly at temperatures above 40 F. Therefore, insert plastic bags of ice or snow into the animal’s body cavity to keep the carcass cool. Move the carcass to a cooler or refrigerator as soon as possible after dressing in the field.

Choose tools wisely. Use clean, sharp knives when dressing and slaughtering in the field to facilitate cutting and processing the carcass. Use clean water, pre-moistened wipes, or alcohol wipes to frequently clean the knife between cuts to avoid bacterial contamination.

Hook the game by the hind legs. Suspend the animal by its hind legs with its head down when trimming or slaughtering. This prevents brain and spinal fluids from coming into contact with the meat. Most importantly, during ground-keeping, if any of the internal organs smell bad or look offensive, or have a strangely colored discharge, do not consume the meat. Hunters and anglers are encouraged to learn more about ground-keeping techniques to hone their skills. Talk to the fish and game officials about nearby courses. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

