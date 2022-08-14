Photographer Shock Jock Toscani celebrates 80 years in fashion

Fashion photographer Oliviero Toscani turned 80 this year. Best known for his powerful photographs for Benetton, the Italian photographer has become synonymous with creating images designed to shock – and provoke political debate.

To celebrate the life of one of Italy’s best-known photographers, Toscani’s work is currently featured in two exhibitions in Bologna and Milan. The shows remind us of everything he broke: the Benetton campaigns featuring dying AIDS patients and those on death row, the Jesus Jeans ad featuring the biblical phrase “Those who love me will follow me” and the photo of a book cover of a nun and a priest sharing a kiss – not to mention the anorexic model, the mating horses and the many genitals.

As creative director of Benetton from 1982 to 2000, then taking over from 2017, Toscani has been credited with helping the brand achieve global success. But his desire to challenge the status quo with sociopolitical messages has also earned him a lawsuit from the state of Missouri, much disapproval from the Catholic Church and general criticism for using sensitive issues to sell clothes.

United Colors of Benetton ad from 2018, after returning to work at the fashion house after a nearly 20-year hiatus (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

On the occasion of his birthday, and the exhibitions, we offer you below an interview published in Professional Photography in 2016, when Toscani was only 73 years old – but still as strong – and had just published his book “More of fifty years of magnificent failures”, and spoke to Kathrine Anker…

Toscani in conversation

Hearts – shot for Benetton, 1996 (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

What is your biggest “magnificent failure”?

“My biggest failure was listening to people say, ‘Oliviero, isn’t that too much?’ You should never listen to these people, this kind of mediocrity. Too much of what? It’s like Emperor Joseph II telling Mozart that there are too many notes.

Were there any campaigns that, in retrospect, were too provocative?

“How so, too provocative? What is the limit? Limit for what? Who decides this? What is “too much”? When an image is interesting, it is controversial. The controversy belongs to the art; provocation belongs to art. I want each image to arouse interest. As with other art forms, if it doesn’t provoke it doesn’t make sense to do it.

Toscani’s campaign for Jesus jeans from 1970. ‘Chi mi ama me segua’ translates to ‘If you love me, follow me’ (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

How did you select the images?

“I have a bad archive. I never saved stuff. I lost a lot of work because of it. It’s a choice – managing your archives takes a lot of time and I don’t like wasting time looking back. Thus, many of the images in the book come directly from the magazines; images that have been printed and used with typography and all, because those files have been preserved. It’s appropriate, though – I’m not the kind of artist who does art that you put on the wall. I hate that. When a photo doesn’t sell anything, it’s not useful.

Toscani’s controversial 1991 advertisement for Benetton (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

What do you think of fashion images these days?

“The fashion world is now a marketing world. These are just products. It has no socio-political significance. It’s just about selling products. Fashion magazines are boring; the models are sad; nobody laughs. The fashion world is a dull place.

Women are much smarter than those magazines. If a young girl looks at a magazine and thinks: “I will never be like that”, she will suffer from complexes. The fashion world discriminates a lot. It’s really sad that magazines promote anorexia, discrimination, complexes and isolation among women who look at pictures in magazines.

What are you doing right now?

“I just finished working on the Christmas issue of Elle, and I will be working on other assignments for Elle in the coming days.

I do a lot of copywriting, but I also do jobs where I create the whole image of a business, not just the photography. I design logos and have a few graphic designers working for me.

It’s about coordinating an image, not just photography. It is also writing. We even wrote a “corporate anthem” for Roleski, a Polish company that makes relishes and sauces. I also collaborate with the people who worked with me on Colors magazine. For each project, I put together the team that will do the right job.

This portrait of anorexic French actress Isabelle Caro was used to promote Italian fashion brand Nolita in 2007 (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

What is your approach to photography?

“People say, ‘I’m passionate about photography.’ I don’t care about photography, in a way. My father was a photographer; my sister too. People love photography like they love jogging. I don’t jog. When I run, I run because I have to go somewhere. I do not photograph for the pleasure of photographing.

In fact, I find photography to be a very limited and outdated technology. So I use photography to express what I see, the way I see it. The paraphernalia of the camera does not interest me. I can handle it easily, I have a good education on the subject.

No camera scares me, but it’s an inconvenience because it’s a filter between me and reality. But I need it to record what I see, how I see it. But I try not to put my camera in front of my eyes – I try to put it behind my head, if that makes sense.

United Colors of Benetton advert from 1991 (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

How would you like to be remembered?

“I don’t care. I won’t remember when I’m dead, so who cares? I’m from a generation that was really lucky. I’ve had some interesting times.

I consider myself the most privileged and fortunate person I have ever met in my life. I’m not embarrassed to say it. Some people struggle to survive physically and mentally, while I have a large, healthy family. I am 73 years old and in good health; everything is working. We should look around and not complain too much.

I’m also lucky because I’m not lazy. Nowadays, there is an inertia, caused by all the technology. People get carried away by technology and no longer choose to take the time to imagine. Imagination has nothing to do with technology. It is the imagination that enters the picture. People are using technology and Photoshop to fill in what they lack in talent. People are incredibly lazy and spoiled. Few people make the effort. I get a lot of young people who come to see me, wanting to show me their portfolios. So I tell them, ‘Okay, okay.

Come tomorrow morning at 5 am.’ But it’s too early for most of them to care. It only happened once that someone came at 5 am. It is proof of commitment. I really liked him.

Are you going to retire?

“Retiring from what? I was privileged; I will die working. Work is my hobby. I do other things – I raise horses; I produce wine. All this belongs to a certain mentality, a curiosity about life.

Hand with rice, 1996 (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

What bothers you?

“I never liked the word ‘shoot’. I say ‘photograph’.

It sounds so stupid, “shoot”. This American way of looking at photography. They like to shoot. Why shoot?

I don’t understand. They are not photographers, they are snipers. This is something I really insist on. I never take a picture,

I photograph. Do you know who is shooting? Bad photographers.

Shooters are the ones who need Photoshop to save their mediocre photos. There are directors – and shooters. There are photographers – and shooters. I’m serious. There are those who photograph and those who shoot. You don’t need to think much to shoot. To photograph, you have to think.

What are your plans for the future?

“There are many concepts that I would still like to express. My human race project is still ongoing. I still have many projects in progress. I also do a TV show on photography. It’s only the beginning, but the concept is that 95% of what we know, we know from photography. We must be aware of this. We know reality through images. So I ask, are photographers smart enough, talented enough, educated enough, to have such a responsibility to witness what is happening in the world? I don’t think the “shooters” have the talent. Photographers are mostly uneducated. Most of them didn’t even go to school.

You were in Paris during the 2015 attacks. What did you experience?

“I was working about a kilometer from where one of the attacks happened. I was in a restaurant waiting for a taxi when I heard the sirens and saw 40 police officers running. The sound of the sirens was so loud. The taxi arrived and the driver told me that there was gunfire and he would not pass through a certain area. It was then that I realized what was happening. The news lies to make it dramatic. People were jogging the next day. People say it’s a war, but it’s not. It is a social cancer. We are not yet civilized. It took us centuries to get to where we are today. Not so long ago we were carrying weapons. We may have evolved slightly, but we are not yet civilized.