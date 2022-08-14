Connect with us

Photographer Shock Jock Toscani celebrates 80 years in fashion

Fashion photographer Oliviero Toscani turned 80 this year. Best known for his powerful photographs for Benetton, the Italian photographer has become synonymous with creating images designed to shock – and provoke political debate.

To celebrate the life of one of Italy’s best-known photographers, Toscani’s work is currently featured in two exhibitions in Bologna and Milan. The shows remind us of everything he broke: the Benetton campaigns featuring dying AIDS patients and those on death row, the Jesus Jeans ad featuring the biblical phrase “Those who love me will follow me” and the photo of a book cover of a nun and a priest sharing a kiss – not to mention the anorexic model, the mating horses and the many genitals.

As creative director of Benetton from 1982 to 2000, then taking over from 2017, Toscani has been credited with helping the brand achieve global success. But his desire to challenge the status quo with sociopolitical messages has also earned him a lawsuit from the state of Missouri, much disapproval from the Catholic Church and general criticism for using sensitive issues to sell clothes.

United Colors of Benetton ad from 2018, after returning to work at the fashion house after a nearly 20-year hiatus (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

On the occasion of his birthday, and the exhibitions, we offer you below an interview published in Professional Photography in 2016, when Toscani was only 73 years old – but still as strong – and had just published his book “More of fifty years of magnificent failures”, and spoke to Kathrine Anker…

Toscani in conversation

Hearts – shot for Benetton, 1996 (Image credit: Oliviero Toscani)

What is your biggest “magnificent failure”?

