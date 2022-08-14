Kriti Sanon | Bodycon dresses





Upgrade your bodycon dress style like Kriti Sanon. Take a look at these bodycon outfits worn by Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon is definitely a delight to dress up as she has an impeccable style and grace with which she wears all kinds of outfits. Many people are fascinated by Kriti Sanon’s sense of style. It makes sense why that would be the case. It’s simple to recreate, not too flashy for those of us who aren’t celebrities, but it might make anyone recheck the details. The tight outfits that Kriti Sanon posts on Instagram are very varied. To this day, many people still adore the figure-hugging silhouette, which is known for its form-fitting, form-fitting bandage cut. In the 1990s, bodycon dresses caused a stir after being made popular by designer Herv L. Leroux. The trend isn’t going away any time soon, so no. Coming to the B-fashion Town hotspot, it’s clear that Kriti Sanon has been spotted wearing different versions of this bodycon trend for a variety of occasions. Let’s take a look at some of his best appearances and learn how to style them. 1. Red Evening Wear Every party girl’s fantasy has come true with this burnt red song by Surya Sarkar. The design was simple, with a side tether feature at the waist and the traditional power shoulder design. The red wasn’t very intense and the shimmer wasn’t too bright. She kept her hair loose and curled in waves while wearing delicate yet elegant makeup. 2. Black Dress This sequined black jersey dress, brought to you by Norwegian design label Aadnevik, is definitely a show-stopper. Kriti Sanon upped the glam quotient in a black thigh-high slit dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline, an open back, and a thigh-high slit. Kriti Sanon went for a sharp contour, perfect brows, subtle eyeshadow, neutral brown lipstick and glowing skin. Kriti Sanon accessorized her stylish ensemble with a statement necklace and several rings. Her hairstyle was a sleek middle-parted look with knotted braids. 3. Bodycon Jumpsuit Kriti Sanon looked chic in a figure-hugging jumpsuit (Make Your Jumpsuits Look Flattering By Choose The Right Style). Not a single crease or crease to be found, fit perfectly. The eggshell-colored cloak that was tied all over and draped directly from either end of her shoulders was the real attraction, though. She was simply wearing a stunning pair of earrings as her only jewelry. She wore neutral makeup. She had a rosy complexion, glossy lips, thick eyebrows and soft smoky eyes. Don’t Miss: 5 Female Bikers Breaking Stereotypes One Ride at a Time 4. Powder pink dress The actress killed it in her pastel pink dress, which had a thigh-high slit (Disha Patani’s Guide to High Slit Dresses) and a corseted bodice. Kriti Sanon accessorized her sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline, matching strappy heels and chic stained glass earrings to give off a sultry vibe. Her Aadnevik outfit had a delicate sheen and cutout details at the waist. Her look was completed with a bit of makeup and a low bun with a center part. Don’t Miss: 5 Hair Scrubs for a Shiny, Fresh Scalp This Monsoon 5. Ruffle Style With this House of Amen outfit, the secret of recreated silhouette inspiration is unlocked. It’s safe to say that the dress completely transforms the way we see form-fitting shapes with little tweaks like the cascading ruffle on the one-shoulder hemline and side seam. It might not have been flirtatious and pleasant without the added depth, but now it has more personality. Did you enjoy reading this article? Share your impressions with us on our Facebook page. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi! Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

