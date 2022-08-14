Three takeaways from Maryland Men’s Footballers’ 2-0 win over American

Hunter George jumped past his defender and deftly headed a cross over American University goaltender Dominic Dominguez. He watched the ball nestle in the back of the net before heading to the corner flag in celebration.

Georges’ 50th-minute arrival and a late goal from freshman forward Max Riley helped Maryland Men’s Soccer to a 2-0 win over the Patriots in the second Terps preseason friendly. the year. It was Maryland’s first win of its preseason after drawing 1-1 against VCU on Friday, according to a team spokesperson.

Goalkeeper Niklas Neumann fended off a low Zemi Rodriguez shot in the 15th minute, denying the American his best chance of the first half. The Patriots and Terps failed to try their luck in the first 45 minutes, leaving the game tied at halftime.

George quickly gave Maryland the lead from an Isaac Ngobu cross in the second half, a lead he ultimately did not relinquish.

The Terps stayed on the front foot throughout the final 45 minutes and were eventually rewarded with a second goal in the 83rd minute. William Kulvik headed a free-kick delivery across the box which was headed home by Riley, whose finish from five yards put the finishing touches to the 2-0 win.

Maryland will face No. 14 Marshall in its final tune-up game on August 19 before opening its season at home against No. 9 New Hampshire on August 25. After experimenting with different personnel and formations in Terps’ first two friendlies, Coach Sasho Cirovski intends to use Marshall’s game to prepare Maryland for a tough start to the season.

[We] treated scrums a bit more like practice drills and to really gauge some of the qualities of the players against a different opponent, Cirovski said. When we face Marshall on Friday, we’ll put together what we think is our strongest lineup at this point, and we’ll put in a rotation in this game that looks good.

Here are three takeaways from Marylands Show victory.

New attackers could have an instant impact

Bringing a mix of experience and youth, the new Terps class of forwards could help improve a Maryland offense that has struggled to produce in recent years.

Five of the eight listed Terps forwards are new additions, replacing six starting positions following last season.

For the past few years we’ve struggled to get a lot of depth up front on the front line, Cirovski said. This year I feel like we have a lot more, and I think that will show throughout the season. We struggled to score goals at times, and I think this year will be much more threatening and more threatening.

Transfers Germany’s Giammattei and Stefan Copetti have impressive goalscoring records at their former schools, setting them up to immediately contribute to the top with returning forwards Bolma and George.

Copetti created several chances throughout the first half, forcing a good save and slotting a header from around 10 yards wide.

Maryland also brought in freshmen Colin Griffith, Ethan Gregory and Riley. Griffith showed his composure on the ball against the Patriots by beating his defender and putting the ball through the penalty area to a teammate in the 60th minute and Rileys’ well-placed finish put his name on the scoresheet match.

I’m happy with what I’ve seen so far,” Cirovski said of the incoming group.

Freshmen along the back line impressed

Maryland started the game with freshmen Mack DeVries, Luca Costabile and Brian St. Martin at fullback.

The young defense limited the American to just three shots in the first half and only needed Neumann to save once. In the first 45 minutes, they helped the Terps move the ball up the pitch.

DeVries is a left-footed center back who can help Maryland play the ball out the back, which he displayed with crisp passing throughout the game.

Costabile is a late addition to the Terps freshman class who is not yet on the team’s roster. Formerly of AC Crema of the Italian Serie D, Costabile has already impressed Cirovski and could allow the coach to use Alex Nitzl in midfield or other endline positions, Cirovski said.

Most of the kids we have here are what I call freshmen plus, a lot of them have already had very good experiences,” Cirovski said. It was good because Niklas was in goal and Nick was in the game, so you had a lot of experience to help build their confidence and lead the backline.

Cirovski is excited about Maryland’s depth and experience

Despite losing 11 players at the end of last season, the backbone of the Marylands team remains intact.

The Terps will return important players all over the pitch, but specifically in their defense and at the goalkeeper.

Both Richardson and Nitzl can fly down the pitch as full-backs and are both capable of playing in other positions if needed. Senior Chris Rindov also offers an experienced option at centre-back and both Neumann and Jamie Lowell played important minutes for the Terps.

We also have more experience on the back line, said Cirovski. We don’t know what the starting squad will look like at the moment, but I feel better that we have a bit more experience all over the pitch.

Senior Malcolm Johnston, a stalwart in the center of the field, has started 41 games over the seasons at Maryland. Cirovski praised the midfielders’ creativity and said he could play a role as an attacking midfielder.

For the first time in almost four years, we have experience and maturity in the team, said Cirovski.

Joined by 10 new additions eight of whom are freshmen, Cirovski is excited about the mix of players he has at his disposal for the upcoming season.

It’s a good, very good mix of hungry, returning mature talent and lots of youthful energy and ability, Cirovski said.