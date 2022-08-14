What you haven’t seen (exclusive)

E ! Entertainment has remained quiet as its longtime star, Giuliana Rancic, was embroiled in controversy over comments she made on the Oscar edition of “Fashion Police” about Zendaya Coleman.

People close to Rancic told TheWrap they were disappointed with how events unfolded following the comments, as the network has yet to admit its role in the debacle.

Not only are individuals saying the joke was written for her, but the producers of “Fashion Police” edited footage that would have given more context to the comments and might have saved her from being called a racist.

TheWrap got the script for the episode. Below, see the full “Fashion Police” joke about Zendaya that was taped. Note: Text in square brackets and underlined below was removed prior to publication.

“I love Zendaya’s style and I love when she has the little hair, she just has it. She’s got such a small build that that hair to me overwhelms her, it’s really heavy it overwhelms her [and it’s just like too Boho. Zendaya is more high fashion. The hair to me, on her, is making her a little boho ] as if I had the impression that she smelled of patchouli oil and grass.

A show insider tells TheWrap that while Giuliana was saying the edited lines during the recording, she is seen flashing the peace sign with both hands, clearly indicating a reference to a hippie remark. There is more…

Before Rancic could finish the full joke, co-host Kathy Griffin cut her off. The part of The Grateful Dead joke, which would have made it clearer that there was no racial intent, was not recorded due to time. Read it below:

Will she be touring with The Grateful Dead this summer?

Insiders said not only has being called a racist become emotionally unsettling for the media personality, but his team hopes it doesn’t affect his endorsements. But, she has already received death threats following the incident.

So why E! defended his host and admitted his role in the misunderstanding?

A person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Rancic’s camp still hopes the network will do something to support their star. So far, the network has allowed Rancic to take all the blame for the controversial joke, instead of calling attention to himself for writing the joke, editing it so the context is lost. , then broadcast it.

Then there’s the Fashion Police’s network and ongoing feud with the Writers Guild of America. According to the WGA, the organization has been on strike against the Fashion Police since April 2013 over a dispute over new contracts. Therefore, since Zendaya’s quip was written, it doesn’t come from a WGA member and shows that E! hired non-union writers, aka scabs, to write the show.

E ! has yet to respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. A rep for Rancic declined to comment.

Zendaya took to Instagram shortly after the show aired, remarking, “To say an 18-year-old with locs must smell like patchouli oil and weed isn’t just a big stereotype. but also outrageously offensive.”

Rancic later apologized, with Zendaya accepting her mea culpalast last Wednesday.

And amid the controversy, Kelly Osbourne not only spoke out against the joke, but she also ended up quitting the show.