Ananya Panday’s cool style alert in a denim strapless top and ripped jeans is all he likes; Yeah or Nah?

Good luck to anyone trying to see monsoon fashion trends through fresh eyes. You can’t resist ripped jeans and strapless tops. Oh, the best of Summer days were all about denim.Old habits can be hard to break, so here’s a great reference to help you find a stylish outfit that can be worn from lunch to dinner. This style runway is yours! Ananya Panday, you look fabulous!

Denim is a fundamental element that will make your wardrobe unique. More is better, especially when it comes to denim. denim on denim trendSo. We love denim and our love for it is growing. It could give you the comfort you are looking for. The fabric is top notch! Ananya is a cool woman whether she is in business or in fashion. As seen here, Ananya sported a strapless blue denim look. It featured multiple buttons and double flap pockets. This top was paired with high waisted ripped jeans by Meagan Concessio giving it a chic look.

There is nothing better than a well-balanced appearance. The answer is boots for life! The stunning style of the pointed toe boots perfectly matched with the color of her twisted earrings is amazing. Ananya looked stunning with her hair in tousled waves. She also used black kohl for her eye makeup.

Is it a YAY look or a NAY look? Comment below to let us know your thoughts.

