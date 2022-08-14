Miscellaneous Thoughts: Dress Code Clothing as Teachable Moments | Columnists





When I started my first teaching job in ’69, I had to follow the dress code. For women, the code included a skirt or dress with a specified hem, a suit jacket, nylons, high heels, and lipstick. I was more obedient then than I am now, and it never occurred to me to thwart the system. About halfway through my second year of teaching, I went to see my principal and asked if I could wear nice pants to school. He replied that he would check with the superintendent and get back to me. I waited about a week before going back on my request. I suspect he hoped I would forget and stick to the program. He told me again that he would contact me. The next day I was told that I could wear pants if they came with a matching suit jacket, and that I should continue to wear high heels and nylons and use lipstick. People also read… I accepted, but, having made a slight foray into the system, I began, over time, to gently counteract this same system. I wore a matching jacket most of the time. My high heels got lower. I ditched lipstick and nylons. I stopped wearing a suit jacket and my pants became more and more casual. It took me several years to create my own dress code, which I followed for the rest of my career. The code looked like this: I wore a dressy dress at least one day a week. I wore a casual skirt and blouse one day a week. I wore dress pants and blouses one day a week, and I wore casual pants and short-sleeved shirts one day a week. On Friday, I went casual. Casual Fridays included jeans, sneakers, t-shirts, and sometimes shorts in early fall and late spring. I even appeared in sneakers and occasionally flip flops. Since I wasn’t fired for breaking the system, other teachers were relaxing their adherence to the outdated and clearly sexist dress code. Fortunately, my principal was more interested in whether my students were learning to read and count than what I was wearing. In fact, I started to view my varied wardrobe as teachable moments. I never mentioned my clothes, but I’m sure the students saw me as a person with diverse personalities. They saw me dressed and saw me relaxed. They even saw me in my nightgown once a year on pajama day. They would walk into the classroom, notice me in an old-fashioned nightcap with a teddy bear in my arms, and laugh out loud. They knew I wasn’t defined by one style. And, they knew I could be whoever I wanted to be. Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher and freelance writer. She can be contacted at [email protected] A recently published book of his columns, “Stories, Thoughts & Opinions”, is available from Grass Roots Books & Music and Rice’s Pharmacy, both in Corvallis. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

