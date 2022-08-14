Nayanthara looks bold in a black dress

The newlywed couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on holiday in Spain at the moment. Sharing a glimpse of their vacation on social media, the director posted some photos of his wife on Instagram. The Lady Superstar looks steamy in a black evening gown in the footage captioned “Daaladikkum Rathinama…minuminukkum muthaaramaaey”, the lyrics to her song Dippam Dappam by Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The filmmaker posted another set of photographs on the photo-sharing app, showing some glimpses of their time in Spain. In one of the images, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying a bus ride, while in the other they make the most of each other’s company on date night. This enchanting post was captioned, “Some sweet moments from the beautiful city of #Barcelona #spain Such a pretty city!!! Thank you @gtholidays.in for the lovely and timely arrangements made for us in the short time 🙂 “

Check out the photos below:

Apart from enjoying marital bliss, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are also doing extremely well professionally. The Lady Superstar recently completed a long Jawan program led by Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. Directed by Atlee, this much-discussed drama will also star Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Priya Mani in prominent roles. She will also star in action comedy Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and political thriller GodFather with Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan recently conducted the inaugural show of the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which took place in Chennai. Overwhelmed by the show’s great success, he said, “thanking the universe” for the “unimaginable opportunity” to make the promotional teaser for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was released by Rajinikanth. He will also lead Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively named AK 62.

