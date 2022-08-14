Reckless driving by young men is fueling deaths on New York roads

Just before 2 a.m. on February 28, 2022, after a night of partying in upper Manhattan, Edgar Valette, 39, got into his BMW to drive two friends Kimberly Martinez, 28, and Michael Santos, 30.

Heading south on Henry Hudson Drive, he lost control of his vehicle, jumping over a barrier onto the train tracks 500 feet below. The driver and passengers died.

Ten weeks later, just before midnight on May 18, Alwayne Hylton, 30, lost control of her own BMW at speed on the elevated Bruckner Freeway in the southwest Bronx, collapsing onto the pavement in below until his death.

Shortly after this accident, on May 26, just before 7 p.m., also in the Bronx, an unnamed 25-year-old man shipped his Mercedes racing down the New England Thruway, landing in the street below; he too perished.

Also in May, a 36-year-old man rode his motorcycle on the West Side Highway; as the sun rose, he slammed in a median barrier, dying on impact.

A few weeks later, in Queens, a 28-year-old man crushed his high-speed motorcycle down the Utopia Parkway into a brick wall, with the same fatal results.

Marion Guillemin was seriously injured and her 3-month-old daughter Apolline was killed when they were hit by a car driven by Tyrik Mott in Brooklyn last September. Mott’s driver’s license had been suspended several times for speeding. instagram

Since the arrival of COVID in March 2020, road deaths in New York City have skyrocketed. And not just in New York. Just as with spiraling homicides and drug overdoses, road deaths have been on the rise across the country. In the first five months of 2022, 93 people died in traffic crashes in New York City, down slightly from last year but 12% above pre-Covid levels.

The rise in road deaths is a blow to former mayor Bill de Blasio, who made road safety a centerpiece of his tenure. As a candidate in 2013, he promised to build on the double-digit death reductions of his predecessors, Michael R. Bloomberg and Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Mott, 28, following his arrest for the speeding accident that injured Marion Guillemin and killed her daughter. Mott was a serial traffic offender with some 91 speed camera tickets. Paul Martinca

Yet the poor raw numbers hide some successes. Crucial improvements such as dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists as well as speed checks for car and truck drivers have reduced pedestrian fatalities over the past decade.

Who then perishes now in greater numbers? The victims fit the profile of those killed in the car crashes mentioned above: Young men, drivers and passengers, often speeding and often late at night. New York’s rising road death toll reflects its larger public safety problem (and that of nations): the self-destructive and dangerous behavior of a population of young men. As with the recent burst in violent crime, young adults and older teens are taking advantage of a police vacuum that allows them to get away with ever more antisocial behavior until he kills them or kills someone. another.

Recent efforts have increased the number of speed cameras in New York. But the additional cameras will have limited impact as speeders increasingly resort to fake license plates to avoid detection by police. Christopher Sadowski

It has never been a secret that male drivers, especially young male drivers, are responsible for most road deaths. A 2010 municipal study found than 80% of pedestrians [fatal or serious] the crashes involve male drivers. The gender breakdown hasn’t changed much lately. Men were behind the wheel in 81.4% of fatal crashes in 2021 and 2022.

The other risk factor, however, has become even riskier: young drivers.

In 2020 drivers under the age of 30 were in 100 fatal crashes, up 42.9% from 2017 and 2019. In 2021 the trend, although somewhat reduced, continued, with young men being responsible for 83 fatal accidents, or 28.2% of the total, according to my analysis of the data kept by the Institute for Road Safety Management and Research

New York Mayors de Blasio, Adams, Bloomberg and Giuliani have all made reducing traffic deaths an administration priority. Newcomer Adams recently described vehicular accidents as a form of civil “disorder.”

Bad drivers, like other anti-social actors, have proven since 2020 that they are not going to control themselves. But the Adams administration has taken welcome steps to achieve this. More importantly, the mayor realizes that road rage and violent crime go hand in hand. I send a clear message that this town will not be a town of disorder, he said in may, and vehicle accidents are the sign of a disorderly city. Mayor to relaunch Giuliani-era TrafficStat program, identifying where people are speeding, driving fast and recklessly[ly] conduct to strengthen law enforcement by the police. The city will also continue to install speed bumps, new intersection designs that slow traffic with raised markings, and additional bike lanes.

This spring, the city successfully lobbied the state legislature to allow it to keep its speed cameras on 24 hours a day. But cameras can’t make up for the backlash of human application, especially since, as the news site The City reports, drivers are increasingly using fake or masked license plates to evade cameras. The police must arrest drivers with such plates.

Repeat dangerous drivers, including the tens of thousands whose vehicles rack up five or more speed camera violations each year, should face the consequences. Before he killed little Apolline Mong-Guillemin in her pram in September 2021, Motts’ vehicle had accumulated 91 speed camera tickets, reported the Streetsblog. Cops had him arrested multiple times and the state suspended his license. But Mott kept driving. Similarly, Michael de Guzman, who allegedly punched and killed New York University student Raife Milligan in May 2022, had four speeding tickets on his vehicle in just five months. But both still drove with impunity.

To stop these drivers, Adams would have to revive the other Giuliani-era program and seize the vehicles of New York’s most reckless drivers. If you get pulled over for reckless driving to the point where we charge you with a misdemeanor, we were going to take your automobile away, Giuliani said in 2000. And were going to take it from you. . . because it will remind you that it is important. It kills people. It kills you too. Twenty-two years later, his words are more relevant than ever.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior researcher at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor to city ​​newspaperwhich this piece is adapted.