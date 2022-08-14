12 best bodycon dresses for date night this summer: from M&S to ASOS, Zara and more



















August 13, 2022 – 1:53 p.m. BST



Sophie Bates

The best bodycon dresses to wear this summer. Whether you’re looking for a sleek cami dress or an elegant slip dress, check out our pick of the best bodycon summer dresses to turn up the heat on your next date night, from M&S, ASOS, Zara, Mango and more.

Having a bodycon dress in your summer wardrobe is a must. Whether it’s a sleek camisole dress or a satin mini dress, it’s the ultimate date night piece that’s guaranteed to make you feel your most glamorous. A must-have for summer evenings and vacations, you can just slip one on for an effortlessly chic look, and they can be paired with heels, wedges, sandals and even sneakers. What’s not to like? RELATED: 29 Midi Dresses You’ll Want To Wear This Summer From M&S to Zara, ASOS and more, check out our pick of the best bodycon dresses for the ultimate summer night out… The Best Bodycon Dresses for a Summer Date Riviera midi dress, £55, All BUY NOW Omnes has tons of gorgeous bodycon dresses to shop, but this printed midi is our favorite. The form-fitting slip design paired with the cowl neck is so flattering, and we love the crossover back. DO YOU LIKE SHOPPING? Subscribe to HELLO! Edit newsletter Lace camisole dress, was £49.99, now £29.99, Mango BUY NOW The lace details on this camisole dress are so pretty. We recommend teaming it with a pair of heels and a clutch for a glamorous evening look, or dressing it up with sandals for an elegant daytime ensemble. Flounce London Cami Dress, £42, ASOS BUY NOW Pink is definitely the color of 2022 – and this elegant midi dress is the ultimate date night piece. MORE: 16 animal print dresses to roar over — because this trend isn’t going anywhere Nobody’s Child Floral V-Neck Dress, £42, Marks & Spencer BUY NOW For summer dates, this Nobody’s Child floral dress is simply lovely. Max Mara satin twill midi dress, £205, Net to wear BUY NOW If you’re looking for a bodycon dress worth investing in, this satin midi dress is the one for you. The relaxed fit makes it the perfect day-to-night piece, so it’s a great summer wardrobe staple. Zebra print slip dress, £37, River Island BUY NOW Zebra print is all the rage right now, and this pink dress is so glamorous for parties and summer vacation. READ: 26 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits Satin slip dress, £119.20, Karen Millen BUY NOW For the most sophisticated date night look, you need this Karen Millen slip dress. We just can’t get enough of the details. Twist of the slip dress, £27.99, New look BUY NOW Wear this twist front dress with a pair of white strappy heels for the most romantic evening ensemble. Ellis plunging midi dress, £188, Reiss BUY NOW Reiss is a staple when it comes to chic formal dresses, and this plunging midi dress in a dark purple hue doesn’t disappoint. Ombre satin slip dress, £17.50, New look BUY NOW Wow! We’re obsessed with the faded print of this satin slip dress. Tie Detail Satin Dress, £24.99, H&M BUY NOW If you’re looking for a shorter bodycon dress, this mustard mini from H&M is so glamorous – and look at the back! MORE: Hello heat wave! 7 Best Amazon Maxi Dresses with Top Reviews Printed camisole dress, £45.99, Zara BUY NOW This camisole dress from Zara is simply stunning. The print, the gorgeous green hue, the crossover back – breathtaking! The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

