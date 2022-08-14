See Shania Twain Stun in a Bedazzled Bra and Gorgeous Mini Dress





Shania Twain just closed the scene in an outfit that had fans doing double takes! The Canadian returned to her home country to perform at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival. With a lineup including some of the country’s biggest names like Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt, it only seems fitting that the country’s queen is giving a closing performance of a lifetime. The festival’s Instagram posted this photo of the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer and her outfit have yet to be one of our favorites. The 56-year-old kept things bright and fun in a stunning low-cut dress that showed off her bedazzled bralette. She paired the vibrant mini dress with a pair of rhinestone boots (you can never get enough sparkle on stage) and a large pendant necklace. Shania shared more photos from the night on her own Instagram with a long caption that began, “Well…where do I start!? @bootsandhearts was crazy…for so many reasons!! It was so good to be back in my homeland…even with the severe thunderstorms trying to spoil our fun But no amount of rain was going to stop our great party!!” Music festival fans who stayed to watch Shania’s performance despite a torrential downpour ran to the comments section and bombarded the Grammy-winning singer with sweet messages like, “Thank you so much for this amazing time, you are one hell of a woman!!!” and “Amazing show! I loved every moment of it and sang verbatim to every song.” Shania fans are well aware that the singer knows all about stage performance and since the 90s, her fashion choices have been absolutely iconic. From her 2003 Super Bowl halftime look that caught everyone’s attention to her last surprise performance with Harry Styles at Coachella, it’s safe to say that Shania is a style icon. Fortunately, fans can take a trip down memory lane through Shania’s decades-long career with by Netflix Shania Twain: Not just a girl documentary. And if you’re up for a trip to Sin City, Shania is sure to put on a hell of a show at her final shows from her Las Vegas residency! So who needs a plus one? ! Ask a friend. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

