10 Fall Amazon Fashion Items Tiktokers Are Buying With Vigor

Several factors dictate the current trend. The most obvious are runway shows and celebrity outfits (as they often have the top pick of new items). Over the past two years, however, TikTok has become a great breeding ground for viral fashion trends. It gave us the aesthetic of coastal granny, cottagecore, and Adam Sandler’s summer. Many of these pieces and outfits featured on the social media platform are, surprisingly, from Amazon. So, if you want to know what’s popular for next season, all you have to do is check out the fall fashion items on Amazon that TikTokers are obsessed with right now.

Given that the mega online retailer offers a plethora of on-trend pieces at affordable prices (for example, Amazon sells the JW Peis Gabbi bag, which is adored by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski), it’s no wonder that TikTok users love to shop there. . And in doing so, users then post their Amazon essays and product reviews on the platform, creating a wave of demand for said item.

Come, see and shop, the most stylish fall items that TikTokers are currently adding to their virtual Amazon shopping carts. From cargo pants and co-ords to whimsical hair accessories and statement jewelry, on-trend pieces are sure to elevate and dress up your outfits. Plus: Each item, below, is also super versatile, so while they’re perfect for fall, you can technically wear them all year round, depending on your style.

Metallic heels

According to TikTok influencer Lauren Wolfe, these Elisabet Tang heels have the perfect heel height, are super comfortable to walk on, and go with everything. Thanks to the luxe metallic gold hue of the heels, they’ll make a statement when you walk into any room.

Crossed waist pants

Your office wardrobe will get a stylish upgrade when you add a pair of cross-waisted pants. You can get the on-trend look via these bottoms from SweatyRocks as they feature a criss-cross detail in the front. Since the pants are a neutral tone, you can easily dress it up with a blazer for your 9 to 5 gig.

Strapless knit dress

You can’t go wrong with a strapless dress in your wardrobe, they are then versatile. For the transitional months, you can wear this neutral number under an oversized blazer or trench coat to create a sultry and classic outfit. It also has a pretty bow on the front to add a delicate touch.

Ribbed sets

If you’re not sure what to wear, you can always turn to a matching ribbed set. It’s a simple and effective way to show off. Plus, these coordinating pieces were designed to be comfortable, as they’re made with a cotton material that will keep you warm all day long.

Clogs

Clogs are trendy because they are easy to style and can take you from spring to fall and back again. During the summer, you can wear them with denim shorts and a t-shirt. When the weather gets cooler, you can wear them with jeans or pants and a chunky sweater for a comfy outfit you can wear all day.

Halter top

Upgrade your basics by adding this simple yet sultry top to your capsule wardrobe. It’s available in a wide range of colors, from hot pink to green, but you’ll probably get the most out of a black or beige option as you can style them with almost anything.

big gold rings

If you’re looking to emulate the Hailey Biebers jewelry stack, go for chunky gold jewelry that you can wear every day. This piece has a subtle sparkle with the shimmering zirconia stones throughout. Plus, it feels extra luxury because of the gold color.

Futuristic sunglasses

Try the retro-inspired sunglasses trend by adding these viral options to your sunglasses collection. TikTok fashionistas are obsessed with the silver colored wave, but you can take your pick as they come in a variety of different color combinations.

Playful excerpts

If you can’t resist a cute hair clip (guilty as accused), this is just what you need to spice up your outfits for fall. These tropical-inspired clips come in a six-pack and are shaped like playful flowers, so you can live out your tropical vacation dreams even in warm weather.

cargo pants

Recreate the cool style of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenners by adding cargo pants to your wardrobe. This is a street style approved alternative to traditional jeans and pants. Cargo bottoms can be styled in many ways, dress them up with a pair of strappy sandals or sporty sneakers.