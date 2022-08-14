Meghan Markle feuds with US A-lister in wedding dress row: ‘Famous for holding grudges’ | royal | New





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and are now forging a new life together in the US with their three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet. The couple now reside in the popular California town of Montecito, Santa Barbara. Located on the state’s central coast, the small neighborhood is home to many celebrities, including actor Orlando Bloom and his ex-wife Katy Perry.

Prince Harry, 37, is believed to be settling in well in his American surroundings, but Meghan, 41, is claimed to be angry with her neighbor Katy Perry over a comment made about the wedding dress of the Duchess in 2018. A source said: “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and reaches out if he sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood.” They added: “However, Meghan is acutely aware of a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is known to hold a grudge.” Perry previously joked that she “would have done one more fitting” when asked about marriage during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight to promote American Idol in May 2018. READ MORE: Sussex fury as Meghan Markle says to ‘shut up’

Meghan is said to have felt offended by the remark as it came during a time of immense pressure for the Sussex couple in preparation for their explosive exit from society, a move dubbed Megxit. The Los Angeles source said: “Although the comment was not meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt beleaguered at the time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge and Thomas Markle. “ Both the Duchess of Sussex and Perry are mothers to one-year-old daughters, but the insider was quick to rule out any thoughts of upcoming play dates for young children. They said: “I wouldn’t expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to PTA meetings in the future!” The Duke of Sussex has reportedly struck up a friendship with the father of Perry’s daughter, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom.

But the LA insider was quick to play down the claims, insisting the men weren’t as close as previously reported. They told the Daily Star: “While Harry is sincerely grateful to everyone who is proactive in protecting his family, the Duke of Sussex and Orlando fall more into the category of acquaintances than friends.” It comes after Bloom voiced Prince Harry in the controversial HBO cartoon series The Prince, which ridiculed the firm and in particular Prince George. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly ‘aware’ that Bloom was taking part, with show creator Gary Janetti telling Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen at the time: ‘I don’t know if Harry said anything to Orlando about but I know that before the series premiered, he knew that Orlando was doing it, and he seemed to have a sense of humor about it. The satirical series has drawn backlash for taking aim at Prince George, with some calling the mockery “cruel”. And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t spared, Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter the show was “not malicious or intended to be.” DO NOT MISS

Prince Harry is now believed to be putting the finishing touches on his new memoir, which publisher Penguin Random House insists will be an ‘accurate and wholly truthful’ depiction of the family’s experience royal duke. The book, believed to be ready for a Christmas release date, threatens to tear apart old divisions within the business as the Duke opens up about his personal struggles. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity Archewell was recently honored with a gong for its work advocating for Afghan refugees. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive the Partner Organization award next week in New York. Executive Director James Holt of the Archewell Foundation will receive the award on their behalf. He said: “It is an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose tireless work in Afghanistan has been instrumental in providing much-needed assistance and culminating in the successful evacuation and resettlement thousands of people around the world. “We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership.”

