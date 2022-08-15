Billie Eilish decided to assess her fashion over the years, and her thoughts range from ‘no regrets’ to ’embarrassing’

A particularly fun part of growing up is playing with how you present yourself to the world, whether through your hair, clothes, and other forms of expression. As fans watched Billie Eilish grow up in the spotlight, we witnessed the no time to die singer evolution as an avant-garde artist. In front of Eilish heading for the Asian step of her happier than ever around the world, the young icon took a trip down memory lane to note her bold look over time .

Following the release of two new songs (a referencing both Roe V. Wade and the Depp/Heard drama ), Billie Eilish took her instagram stories to browse past posts she has shared with her followers throughout her career. (A total of 14). We’ll start with a few of Billie’s favorites and gradually move into the looks she didn’t like as much. First of all, fans will remember this one. In 2018, the Camp Flog Gnaw festival got baggy than usual with this look.

“OK, I don’t need to explain it to anyone. I was myself and this is what I wanted to wear, OK? 10/10 for having no regrets.”

In the photo, 16-year-old Billie Eilish wore blue hair and an XL blue button-up shirt, matching shorts and a ton of silver jewelry. She hangs out with fellow artists Tierra Whack and SZA. Eilish has has received criticism over the years for its fashion , but she still does her own thing and with that pushes the boundaries. Here’s another Eilish look the singer is still very happy with:

“Cute. 10/10.”

This featured in Billie Eilish’s 2020 music video for “Therefore I Am,” which was the second single from her now-beloved album. happier than ever. In the video, which she directed herself, Eilish runs through an empty mall and grabs pretzels and the like while singing lyrics like “I’m not your friend” with some attitude. Here’s another that Eilish liked, but had a note for herself:

“Super cute, but get that shoe off the couch?! IDK what the fuck. 9/10.

This one was taken almost a year before the previous one, but in both cases, Billie Eilish was in her black hair and green roots. Billie clearly loves a matching ensemble and this one includes a muted floral print and killer sneakers. She wore it when she was awarded Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year…she just can’t understand why her shoes were on the couch. In another look from 2019, but earlier this year, Eilish shared this:

“Reach, but I think the fit was cooooool. 7/10.”

This one, as the kids would say, went HARD. The singer who will release her first album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? a week after the publication of this photo, everything has changed, from a skull mask, a t-shirt with a naked woman and paisley print paintings. You wouldn’t think it would work, but she shook it. Eilish also gave a big throwback:

“It was my favorite outfit at the time. I wore this cut so many times, and I loved it every time. I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I also thought that my Vans were super cool. I wrote: ‘Suck dicks, take shit!’ on them, and I thought that was very cool. I wore them to see the parents of my childhood friends in London and have felt bad about them ever since. LMAO. 6/10.

Billie Eilish was 15 at the time, hanging out in London to relax with family of friends just months before doing her first tour for her don’t smile at me EP. Eilish was definitely not a fan of herself in a red outfit she chose in late 2020, saying this:

“IDK, man, I was hanging on to straws. 5/10.”

They won’t all be winners. That red sideways look, Billie above all didn’t love this late 2018 look in a matching white patterned Gucci ensemble, Nike sneakers and skinny sunglasses. Why? We don’t know, she just called it:

“Awkward. 3/10.”