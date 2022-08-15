Just 15 denim dresses to take you from summer to fall





Popular items from this list: Unless otherwise stated, all sizes in this article are listed in women. HuffPost may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. american eagle A lightweight American Eagle denim dress



Promising results: “It fits great and looks super cute. I get lots of compliments every time I wear it.” It features a fit and flare silhouette for anyone looking for an excuse to rock a layered look. Sizes are XXS-XXL.“It fits great and looks super cute. I get lots of compliments every time I wear it.” Nightraven23230 Madewell A best-selling Madewell puff sleeve mini dress



Promising results: “This dress is my dream come true. As soon as I saw it, I knew I had to have it. Bodycon, delicate, it’s a beautiful garment. Perfect length and silhouette. Can you tell that I am I obsessed?” This dress will fool everyone into thinking you spent all morning putting together your outfit (even if you overslept, slipped it on with a pair of wedge sandals, and ran out). It comes in sizes 00-14.“This dress is my dream come true. As soon as I saw it, I knew I had to have it. Bodycon, delicate, it’s a beautiful garment. Perfect length and silhouette. Can you tell that I am I obsessed?” Megsegs Babe A swoon-worthy Bebe mini dress featuring a chic front zipper and A-line silhouette



Promising results: “Wow! I love this dress, great quality denim with just enough stretch. Great dress and very comfortable.” It comes in sizes 0-12.“Wow! I love this dress, great quality denim with just enough stretch. Great dress and very comfortable.” Dona G. A sleeveless V-neck denim dress perfect for those days when you’re not sure what to wear It comes in sizes S-XXL. Promising results: “Love this dress! It can be worn casually with flats/sandals or dressed up with sandals. wedges Where heels. The fabric is thick but soft enough to wear for 812 hours. The buttons are well sewn and the overdress is a quality product but with a very affordable price. I love this dress and get many compliments!” They gave me a C. Levi’s A timeless Levi’s denim dress designed with oversized buttons and a darted waist



Promising results: “Let me tell you how much I LOVE this dress! It is PERFECT! It is a timeless item. It is also a good length and versatile. It can be worn as a dress or a jacket. can’t wait to wear it often!” It comes in sizes 1X-4X.“Let me tell you how much I LOVE this dress! It is PERFECT! It is a timeless item. It is also a good length and versatile. It can be worn as a dress or a jacket. can’t wait to wear it often!” AngelLou A knee-length distressed denim sweater with adjustable straps and five pockets Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering a size up. It comes in sizes S-XXL. Promising results: “I LOVE this sweater! Exactly what I was hoping for, easy to wash/dry, fits as expected, true to knee length with more spare if you need it by adjusting the straps. The Price was right. I expect to have a lot of wear and tear. Would buy again!” Lorayne Jacques Cowboy A Best Selling Wrangler Denim Shirt Dress with Snap Front



Promising results: “I love this dress! The fit is true to size and the length is perfect with my boots. It is very comfortable and stylish. I get so many compliments!” It is available in sizes XS-XXL.“I love this dress! The fit is true to size and the length is perfect with my boots. It is very comfortable and stylish. I get so many compliments!” Jojo Nordström An airy BP denim sundress that’s super versatile in style options



Promising results: “Wow what a success. I love this dress so much! It’s fun, it’s cute, it’s easy and it’s comfortable. I love that I can wear it on its own or with a shirt underneath.” It comes in sizes XXS-M.“Wow what a success. I love this dress so much! It’s fun, it’s cute, it’s easy and it’s comfortable. I love that I can wear it on its own or with a shirt underneath.” Marycrawley Ralph Lauren A Ralph Lauren shirt dress with a sleek A-line silhouette and tie waist



Promising results: “A perfect summer dress! I love the denim color, the little ruffled hem and the length! This little dress can also take you into autumn with a cardigan and ankle boots! Classic with a touch of originality. I can’t wait to wear it on vacation this summer!” It comes in sizes 14-22.“A perfect summer dress! I love the denim color, the little ruffled hem and the length! This little dress can also take you into autumn with a cardigan and ankle boots! Classic with a touch of originality. I can’t wait to wear it on vacation this summer!” LamRN Old Navy An Old Navy doll’s flare dress ready for the holidays



Promising results: “I’m a size 16 and took the XL. It fits great. Pair it with a short sleeve t-shirt underneath and leggings. So cute I bought it in two other colors .” It is available in regular sizes XS4X, large sizes XXXXL and small sizes SXXL.“I’m a size 16 and took the XL. It fits great. Pair it with a short sleeve t-shirt underneath and leggings. So cute I bought it in two other colors .” anonymous free people A flowing We The Free denim mini dress with ruffled sleeves



Promising results: “This is truly one of my favorite dresses EVER. It’s perfect for any occasion, super easy to dress up or down, and SO comfortable. I took a medium because I wanted it to be a little oversized (I’m 57 and 125 lbs) and it’s perfect.I get so many compliments. It is available in XSL sizes and eight colors.“This is truly one of my favorite dresses EVER. It’s perfect for any occasion, super easy to dress up or down, and SO comfortable. I took a medium because I wanted it to be a little oversized (I’m 57 and 125 lbs) and it’s perfect.I get so many compliments. scstaff Nordström A Wash Lab Denim Long Sleeve Midi Dress



Promising results: “This dress is delicious! It is exactly as pictured. The denim is soft and comfortable. It is a comfortable and stretchy material. It is a remarkable piece that I will enjoy for years! Life is short, buy the dress!” It is available in XSXL sizes and five colors.“This dress is delicious! It is exactly as pictured. The denim is soft and comfortable. It is a comfortable and stretchy material. It is a remarkable piece that I will enjoy for years! Life is short, buy the dress!” Nordstrom review Old Navy A dreamy Old Navy midi dress in non-stretch denim



Promising results: “Love this dress. It’s super comfy and perfect for summer. Beautiful dress.” It is available in regular sizes XS4X, large sizes XSXXL and small sizes LXXL.“Love this dress. It’s super comfy and perfect for summer. Beautiful dress.” anonymous Difference A chic sleeveless Gap shirt-dress with a pretty cutout on the back and pockets



Promising results: “Cute relaxed fit. I love the longer length (knee length on me), especially with the cutout in the back. I think I’ll be wearing this dress often in late summer and early fall .” It is available in regular sizes XSXXL, large sizes SXL and small sizes XSL.“Cute relaxed fit. I love the longer length (knee length on me), especially with the cutout in the back. I think I’ll be wearing this dress often in late summer and early fall .” anonymous Nordström A City Chic denim shirt dress that will quickly become your go-to when your friends invite you over With brushed hardware and plenty of pockets, this dress is just begging to be worn with cute black boots and some simple jewelry. It is available in sizes XXS-XXL.

