Claudia Schiffer looks chic in an eye-catching blue dress at Stamford Bridge stadium

She is one of the most famous models in the world.

But Claudia Schiffer took a break from her busy schedule on Sunday to watch Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London.

The German beauty, 51, turned heads in a chic blue dress with bows on the straps, while sporting a stylish pair of white framed sunglasses.

The model opted for a tan makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her blonde locks in loose waves.

Also in attendance was Michael McIntyre who appeared in high spirits when a fan took a selfie with him while watching the match.

The comedian, 46, cut a dapper figure in a black suit jacket and navy shirt, while sporting a pair of glasses.

Owen Wilson was spotted punching through the air as the home side scored against London rivals Spurs in the first home game of the season.

The 53-year-old Oscar nominee cut a low-key figure as he tucked under a blue baseball cap keeping his blonde locks out of his face.

The Loki star opted for a blue t-shirt which he layered over a white long sleeve top and denim jeans.

Owen jumped out of his seat with his two sons who sat on either side of him wearing blue Chelsea shirts.

The match ended 2-2 after Tottenham equalized in the last minute of injury time.

Young Claudia – who has Caspar, 17, Clementine, 15 and Cosima, 10, with her husband Matthew Vaughn – has opened up about aging in the past, insisting it’s ‘natural’ to grow old and saying that she doesn’t feel ‘envious or jealous’ of younger role models.

She told Elle UK: ‘I’ve had so many wonderful compliments in my time. But then you take the next step and move on.

“You don’t have to be called beautiful all your life. It’s a beautiful memory, but then the next generation begins. For me, it’s a natural thing to do, to pass on, not to be envious or jealous.

“I can’t think of anything worse than if you said, ‘There’s a magic pill and it’s going to make you look 20 again.’

Although she’s happy to let the next generation of models walk the runway in her place, she credits her career with helping her come out of her shell.

She said: “I would probably still be a very shy person who didn’t know that I could overcome that by experiencing a lot of things.

“I would probably be in a job where you can be in the background, in a bank or behind the scenes. Modeling was my therapy. I learned to communicate.