Fashion
Claudia Schiffer looks chic in an eye-catching blue dress at Stamford Bridge stadium
She is one of the most famous models in the world.
But Claudia Schiffer took a break from her busy schedule on Sunday to watch Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London.
The German beauty, 51, turned heads in a chic blue dress with bows on the straps, while sporting a stylish pair of white framed sunglasses.
Matchday: Claudia Schiffer took a break from her busy schedule on Sunday to watch Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London
The model opted for a tan makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her blonde locks in loose waves.
Also in attendance was Michael McIntyre who appeared in high spirits when a fan took a selfie with him while watching the match.
The comedian, 46, cut a dapper figure in a black suit jacket and navy shirt, while sporting a pair of glasses.
Owen Wilson was spotted punching through the air as the home side scored against London rivals Spurs in the first home game of the season.
Elegant: The German beauty, 51, turned heads in a chic blue dress with bows on the straps, while wearing a stylish pair of white-framed sunglasses
Gorgeous: The model opted for a tan makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her blonde locks in loose waves
Fun: Michael McIntyre was also present, who appeared in good spirits as a fan took a selfie with him while watching the game
The 53-year-old Oscar nominee cut a low-key figure as he tucked under a blue baseball cap keeping his blonde locks out of his face.
The Loki star opted for a blue t-shirt which he layered over a white long sleeve top and denim jeans.
Owen jumped out of his seat with his two sons who sat on either side of him wearing blue Chelsea shirts.
The match ended 2-2 after Tottenham equalized in the last minute of injury time.
Looking good: The comedian, 46, cut a dapper figure in a black suit jacket and navy shirt, while sporting a pair of glasses
Goal: Owen Wilson couldn’t contain his excitement as he supported Chelsea FC from the crowd, hollering with delight as the Blues scored their first goal
Celebration: The Loki actor was spotted punching through the air as the home side scored against London rivals Spurs in the first home game of the season
Laid back: The Oscar nominee cut an understated figure as he tucked under a blue baseball cap keeping his blonde locks out of his face
Young Claudia – who has Caspar, 17, Clementine, 15 and Cosima, 10, with her husband Matthew Vaughn – has opened up about aging in the past, insisting it’s ‘natural’ to grow old and saying that she doesn’t feel ‘envious or jealous’ of younger role models.
She told Elle UK: ‘I’ve had so many wonderful compliments in my time. But then you take the next step and move on.
“You don’t have to be called beautiful all your life. It’s a beautiful memory, but then the next generation begins. For me, it’s a natural thing to do, to pass on, not to be envious or jealous.
“I can’t think of anything worse than if you said, ‘There’s a magic pill and it’s going to make you look 20 again.’
Candid: Claudia has spoken about aging in the past, insisting it’s ‘natural’ to grow old and saying she doesn’t feel ‘envious or jealous’ of younger models
Although she’s happy to let the next generation of models walk the runway in her place, she credits her career with helping her come out of her shell.
She said: “I would probably still be a very shy person who didn’t know that I could overcome that by experiencing a lot of things.
“I would probably be in a job where you can be in the background, in a bank or behind the scenes. Modeling was my therapy. I learned to communicate.
She said: ‘You don’t have to be called beautiful all your life. It’s a beautiful memory, but then the next generation begins. For me it’s a natural thing to do, to pass on, not to be envious or jealous’ (photo from 2017)
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11110699/Claudia-Schiffer-51-looks-chic-eye-catching-blue-dress-Stamford-Bridge-stadium.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US actor Anne Heche to be taken off life support 9 days after car crash August 14, 2022
- Press Release | Press Release | Newsroom August 14, 2022
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Kermadec Islands, Moscow August 14, 2022
- Trump seeks return of documents seized by FBI August 14, 2022
- PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath recall ‘inhuman chapter in Indian history’ August 14, 2022