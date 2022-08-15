“All white and the Rolls. Russ just called you broke men”

Russell Wilson is one of the NFL’s many fashionable players. Most of them make waves for the choice of attire they adopt for the pre-game on NFL Sundays. They walk around the stadium with all eyes on them for their fashion choices. Cam Newton, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and others are well known for this.

Russell Wilson isn’t very flashy and doesn’t often dress for attention, but that’s exactly what he did for the preseason opener with his new team, the Broncos. from Denver.

Wilson walked in, wearing all-white and black sunglasses. He drove past a clean Rolls Royce before giving Broncos fans another “land it’s a trick” for which he became known.

An NFL fan thinks Wilson may have done these things very intentionally in this video and is pointing out his incredible wealth. The NFL star’s net worth exceeds $165 million.

One fan thinks Wilson is feeling much better in Denver than he ever did in his entire Seattle career.

Another fan thinks that’s the case for everyone on the Seattle Seahawks side.

Other fans did not like the video.

They didn’t believe Wilson was a natural in the video or anything.

@DangeRussWilson @GoodManBrand Dude never comes across as genuine. It always seems like he acts a certain way on camera, which is to say whenever he's out in public. No one acts perfectly all the time or says the right thing all the time, unless it's intentional.

Others had a different reaction, however.

A Seattle Seahawks fan will miss seeing this type of content for the Seahawks.

Wilson and the Broncos will travel to Seattle to open the 2022 NFL season.

NFL: Would Russell Wilson place the Broncos above?

After John Elway retired, the Broncos had been looking for a quarterback for ages. Peyton Manning arrived, but when he retired the team was in the same boat.

Top quarterbacks can be hard to find, which is why the Broncos couldn’t find one for so long. They resorted to trading for Russell Wilson, hoping he could bring them back to prominence.

He’s definitely the best quarterback the Broncos have had since Manning, but will he be enough to put them over the top?