Government officials’ call for decency sparks social media debate over dress code – Reuters

It all started on July 30 with a photo of a scantily clad young woman attending a concert by French-Cameroonian singer TayC at the BK Arena, which went viral on social media, causing tongues to speak with her choice of dress.

The young woman, who was later flagged as a socialite and popular vixen in the video, wore a see-through jumpsuit made from netting that left nothing to the imagination. To cover her modesty, she wore a black thong inside and a black open jacket on top that left her entire chest almost exposed. For about a week, the photo was the talk of the town.

Local media then shared more photos of onlookers focusing primarily on the dress code, especially young women and girls wearing revealing clothes. As the photos turned on social networks, opinions were divided, a debate opened.

For some, especially conservatives, the situation borders on indecency while for liberals, there is nothing unusual – just women exercising their right to wear whatever they want.

However, over the weekend, the conversation took a different turn when Rwanda National Police spokesman, CP John Bosco Kabera, during an appearance on Rwanda Television (RTV) on Friday, the need for a decent dress code, especially among young gigs.

The usually tough-talking police publicist, this time smiling, didn’t stop there. He added that concert organizers must start asking for IDs, especially from young people, to verify their age and identity before they can enter the venue or be allowed to buy alcohol.

“The problem goes a bit to another level. Someone puts on a single shirt, a shirt they should wear over pants or shorts, and walks out. Just a shirt. I don’t know what kind of mod it is. Some only wear the shirt even when they are pregnant and go out in public,”

“A person only wears a mosquito net and goes out in public,” said CP Kabera as the reporter interrupted him and asked if people weren’t allowed to wear whatever they wanted.

“I believe the first right is to be decent. Having a right does not mean dressing indecently or inappropriately,” the police spokesperson said, in a way that indicated this was his personal opinion. He added that ideally everyone should dress decently, young or old.

He said public indecency is not only inappropriate, it also goes against the cultural values ​​of Rwandans, adding that the police cannot monitor the deteriorating situation.

Besides “indecent dressing,” Kabera said another common behavior they see a lot is public intoxication, which also amounts to a misdemeanor, something he said many people don’t know about.

The dress code clip sparked a huge debate when it was uploaded, with women particularly railing against the policeman, accusing him of trying to control what women should and shouldn’t wear.

In a subsequent video also shared on social media on Saturday, Local Government Minister Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi supported the police spokesperson, saying indecent dressing among young people has become a serious challenge and that Parents need to have a hand guiding their children on how to dress decently.

“If your child is almost naked and you don’t do anything as a parent, it becomes a challenge. We have to talk to them and teach them our cultural values. We have a culture, whether you move forward and travel in America, you have national values ​​to respect,”

Minister of Local Administration, @gatjmv He says parents should play a role in reducing the severity of behavioral problem in young people based on alcoholism and the wearing of thin and other clothes that reveal certain parts of the body. #RBAAmakuru pic.twitter.com/DOm3gdcdVQ — Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) (@rbarwanda) August 13, 2022

“There are certain things that give you value in the community. You can achieve whatever you want to achieve or do whatever you want to do with decency. You don’t have to be naked to do this,” Minister Gatabazi said, also apparently expressing his personal views.

However, the situation took a different turn on Friday when revelers were reportedly denied access to a concert in which Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi was performing at Canal Olympia, on grounds of indecency.

At first I thought it was just an opinion, but last night the girls were sent home to the concert!! what about fashion events?? #birababaje —BruceIntore (@BruceIntore) August 14, 2022

Girls get pushed around at the entrance to a concert because of a dress code… Really? Rwandan police, I know your job is to serve and protect, but this deprives women of their rights. – Klepy (@KlepyDaGreat) August 13, 2022

The development sparked furor on social media, with many saying the government was focusing on non-issues while there were many issues to deal with such as teenage pregnancies, sexual and domestic violence and other socio-economic issues that are more pressing than what women should or should not wear.

Others said the officials’ remarks would encourage sexual abuse and harassment, including rape, under the guise of indecency. The debate also came at a time when the Anglican Church has called on the government to enforce a decent dress code among young people, as part of efforts to tackle teenage pregnancy.

The church’s position also angered a women’s rights activist who accused it of missing the point.

However, others have come to the defense of the government and those who call for a decent dress code, pointing out that it is time the government did something about what they say is excessive freedom to choose what it is. must be carried, before the situation escalates. uncontrollable.

Some organizations like CLADHO, the Umbrella of Human Rights Organizations in Rwanda, have also come to the defense of the government, saying it is the duty of leaders to ingrain decency among the youth.

“What the minister is saying is true because what is clear today is that the protective wall built around children by their parents is broken or no longer exists, which is the root cause of some of the challenges young people face today, including teenage pregnancies. and many more,” the organization tweeted, angering the women’s rights activist.

Vocal feminist and women’s rights advocate Sylvie Nsanga has said that it is very wrong for a human rights defender to support the idea of ​​justifying the desecration of children in the country solely on the basis of this girls wear.

“I can not believe [you] may be a rape apologist [to] This measure. We are a growing society of sexists and rape apologists who can get some justification for the high number of teenage pregnancies based on how girls dress. I am so disappointed,” Nsanga said, calling on the Ministers of Gender and Youth and Culture to end growing sexism in the name of culture and morals. Here are some of the tweets;

The fact that people spend energy talking about the way we dress, yet we have thousands of young pregnant women and no one seems to care.

It’s an unfortunate day when I start to lose hope in the 61% who are supposed to defend us —Zuba (@zubamutesi) August 14, 2022

I never saw this coming! Maybe I was wrong! In Rwanda, in 2022, is women’s clothing a government issue? I still can’t believe it! — Alice Kanyana (@alice_kanyana) August 14, 2022

#RwOT I don’t know how you are doing, but I’m so disappointed that we just took 50 steps backwards to protect women. Controlling what women wear is so 1950s and never worked! Harassment of women has just increased. The rape of women has just increased. The abuse of women has just increased. — Sherry Uwase (@SherryUwase) August 14, 2022

It’s important to understand that freedom to dress isn’t about how much you put on or take off, it’s about having the choice to do so. Those who invoke culture, have we not agreed to defend cultural norms that do not infringe on protected rights? —Rugundana (@Rugundana_) August 14, 2022