I’m Average – Walmart’s Clothing Collection Looks Like My Mom’s High School Wardrobe, But It’s Trendy Again

It may be the heat of summer, but fall fashion is already here and one fashionista wonders why it reminds her of what her mother wore.

Breanna Alexis aka Breannaalexisb on TikTok says she’s “addicted to fashion”. So it’s no surprise on a recent trip to Walmart, she found a few fall fashion finds, but more than one had a retro vibe.

4 Style maven Breanna Alexis shared her recent Walmart haul on TikTok and couldn’t help but wonder why so many of the outfits she picked up reminded her of things her mom wore years ago. Credit: TikTok/breannaalexisb

4 She said this plaid mini dress reminded her to wear something her mother would have worn in high school Credit: TikTok/breannaalexisb

The TikToker said Walmart has already started rolling out fall fashion, even as many retailers, overstocked, cut prices to squeeze out existing products, making room for new merchandise.

Breanna said that while it was warm outside, she was able to find a few pieces that she can wear right now and then use to transition into fall.

The style maven showed off her well-curated journey in her Publish.

One outfit was a light wash denim jumpsuit with fashionable long puff sleeves.

Although she said she wouldn’t be wearing it right now because of the long sleeves, she couldn’t help but be thrilled about it.

“How cute…I feel like I’m wearing something my mom used to wear,” she said.

The style maven took the outfit one step further, considering how she would make it work for the fall season and showed it off to viewers.

She paired it with a pair of long white boots she said she bought on Amazon and a cowboy hat, saying it was the perfect outfit to wear to a concert.

It wasn’t the only transitional outfit she had purchased from the retail giant.

Then she showed off a strappy jumpsuit, which she thought would work great for the summer, but then paired it with a turtleneck and white ankle boots to show everyone how stylish she could be for the fall/winter season.

Eventually, she pulled out a strapless plaid mini dress and said, “I guess everything my mom wore in high school is coming back in style, but I love it.”

The fashion-savvy shopper showed off a great transitional look where she paired it with a loose, cropped off-white sweater from Forever 21, which she tucked into a bra she pulled on underneath and through. above the dress.

She accessorized it with a pair of caramel suede boots she said she got from Target last year.

The final look had a retro look with a modern twist – which was definitely a look your mom would love to wear today.

Breanna has over 236,000 followers on TikTok and her post has received over 3,000 likes and dozens of comments.

Only one person referenced the return to mommy outfits, saying, “wait…how old are you, because I wore that stuff in high school.”

Many others adored how the North Carolina teenager effortlessly paired her outfits to make them fall-worthy and maybe even more stylish.

One said, “Omg!!! The checkered sweater is a brilliant idea!” Many other followers have also fallen in love with tipping.

Another said, “Love how you styled the turtleneck under the jumpsuit! I want to do this this fall and winter!”

And a follower has just raved about his style. “Love to share more ideas!!”

Breanna promised she would for those looking for more stylish tips to get more wear out of your wardrobe.

4 The savvy fashionista also showed viewers how to take outfits from summer to fall/winter by adding a sweater or boots Credit: TikTok/breannaalexisb